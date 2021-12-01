Lomac targets customisation and launches new online configurator

by Lomac 22 Feb 03:12 PST

The Milan-based yard has always had an extensive product line, split into seven families, two of which - IN and OK - are changing their name to Euforia and Turismo. And now this offering will be even more "made to measure" with the new online configurator available on www.lomac.it.

At the helm of the shipyard, Fabrizio and Paolo Lo Manto have over the years shown their razor-sharp focus not only products that are increasingly sophisticated and high-performance, but also on the brand image. The yard renews the naming of two of its most storied ranges, the OK and IN lines, which will now be known as Euforia and Turismo. The first is the brand's entry level range, consisting of inflatable boats that are fun, easy to use and have always caught the eye of new owners thanks to their versatility and practicality, as well as to their unbeatable quality/price ratio. The term 'euforia' ('euphoria' in Italian) refers to the state of mind experienced by owners who purchase the products in this range. The models in the Turismo line, on the other hand, are the perfect answer to the needs of more mature and expert owners who are looking for a versatile boat to use for cruising in comfort, without sacrificing high performance. Euforia and Turismo are two of the shipyard's bestselling ranges, featuring extremely high-quality products made with care and precision entirely in Italy.

Lomac isn't only about outstanding product quality but also technology, innovation and customer care, which is why one of the novelties introduced by the yard is the practical online configurator available on the Lomac website www.lomac.it, allowing customers to personalise their inflatable boat easily and quickly. Users can configure their RIB by choosing from a wide range of options: from the colour of the bottom boards, tubes, logo, T-top and fenders to the seat padding, or in other words all the details that make the RIB special and unique.

Today Lomac offers a remarkable seven ranges to meet the needs of a wide and varied audience: Euforia, Turismo, GranTurismo, Adrenalina, designed for boat lovers of all experience levels; the Tender range of small, compact, lightweight, versatile and safe RIBs developed to provide support for yachts. For keen fishermen, on the other hand, Lomac has developed the Big Game range, which is also highly customisable to cater for a wide range of fishing techniques, and finally the Club line, which offers a broad choice of boats for professional use and delivers outstanding performance in terms of both speed and sea keeping.

But that's not all, because 2022 is set to be a year packed with novelties and many interesting new products that will soon join the brand's wide range.