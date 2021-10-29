EXTRA X99 Fast begins outfitting phase

by Extra Yachts 22 Feb 20:54 PST

EXTRA Yachts, an ISA Yachts brand, announces that the new EXTRA X99 Fast has begun her outfitting phase at Palumbo Superyachts Ancona yard. The 30-metre boat will be delivered next summer and her attendance at the Cannes Yachting Festival 2022 will mark her worldwide premiere.

EXTRA X99 Fast stands out for the unique lines and the extremely liveable cockpit of over 75 sqm, with fold-out balconies and access to the aft galley through a large sliding window with up/down motion. A dynamic and contemporary layout for an Owner who loves conviviality and direct contact with the sea.

The outcome of the effective collaboration between Palumbo Superyachts and Studio Arnaboldi for all naval architecture aspects, this superyacht has a planing hull (with spray rails) realized in GRP and carbon fiber. The exterior and interior design are respectively by Guida Design and Luca Dini Design & Architecture who operated jointly with the shipyard technical team.

EXTRA X99 Fast can accommodate up to 10 guests into 4 spacious cabins.

Powered by twin 2600hp MTU diesel engines, EXTRA X99 Fast can reach a maximum speed of 34 knots and can comfortably cruise at 28 knots.