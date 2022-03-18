Please select your home edition
Register now for the Gran Turismo Open Day in Australia

by Beneteau Asia Pacific 24 Feb 04:13 PST 18 March 2022
Gran Turismo 32 OB © Beneteau Asia Pacific

We are delighted to invite you to join us at the Gran Turismo Open Day this March in Australia, organized by our dealer in the country, Sundance Marine and supported by Beneteau Asia Pacific.

Explore one of Beneteau Powerboat's most iconic ranges in Australia. We will have three GT models on display: Gran Turismo 32 OB, Gran Turismo 36 IB and Gran Turismo 41 IB. Those models are the results of Beneteau's latest sport cruiser line renewal. A perfect combination of power, practicality and elegance, they offer instant sensation and pleasure on water, innovative design elements as well as top-level comfort.

Key activities of the Open Day include on-board visits, sea trials and more. The spots available for sea trials are limited. Secure your spot now! Please find below the registration details.

Visitor information:

Gran Turismo Open Day
Date: March 18th, 2022
Time: 1:00pm - 4:00pm
Place: Sandringham Yacht Club, Victoria, Australia
Registration link here

Gran Turismo 41 - photo © Beneteau
Gran Turismo 41 - photo © Beneteau
Gran Turismo 36 - photo © Beneteau
Gran Turismo 36 - photo © Beneteau

