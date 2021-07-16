New from Marlow Ropes - the D2 Club

by Marlow Ropes 2 Mar 04:00 PST

The new and improved D2 Club is the latest innovation in their Leisure Marine Cruiser/Racer range. The D2 has been developed to provide an upgrade to polyester sheets and halyards offering the benefit of reduced weight and reduced elongation thanks to the light weight Dyneema® SK75 blended core.

Due to the rope's equivalent strength and diameter to typical polyester braids, it can be simply substituted without the complexity and expense of having to modify or change deck equipment like clutches and winches. The coated core means the cover can be stripped to save weight further and provides extra durability and ease for splicing.

For more information, visit Marlow Ropes D2 Club