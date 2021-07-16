Please select your home edition
Edition

New from Marlow Ropes - the D2 Club

by Marlow Ropes 2 Mar 04:00 PST
D2 Club © Marlow

The new and improved D2 Club is the latest innovation in their Leisure Marine Cruiser/Racer range. The D2 has been developed to provide an upgrade to polyester sheets and halyards offering the benefit of reduced weight and reduced elongation thanks to the light weight Dyneema® SK75 blended core.

Due to the rope's equivalent strength and diameter to typical polyester braids, it can be simply substituted without the complexity and expense of having to modify or change deck equipment like clutches and winches. The coated core means the cover can be stripped to save weight further and provides extra durability and ease for splicing.

For more information, visit Marlow Ropes D2 Club

Related Articles

Marlow sponsor 2022 Sailing World Regatta Series
The largest and most popular weekend amateur racing series in North America Marlow Ropes are excited to announce its sponsorship of the 2022 Helly Hansen Sailing World Regatta Series - the largest and most popular weekend amateur racing series in North America. Posted on 22 Feb Applications now open for Marlow Youth Ambassador
Inviting applications from UK youth Waszp, 29er, Topper & Kitefoiling sailors UK Marlow Youth Ambassador applications are now open Posted on 1 Feb Marlow's Recycled-based Dyneema Pilot
Teaming up with the 11th Hour Racing Team Marlow Ropes have announced a new collaboration with DSM Dyneema to integrate their latest sustainable innovation, Recycled-based Dyneema® within their products. Posted on 16 Jul 2021 Marlow Ropes celebrates British Heritage
With Made in Britain membership Marlow Ropes, the leading UK rope manufacturer, has been accredited as a member of Made in Britain and the adoption of the official, protected mark (above right) will help buyers recognise its products as good quality, great value and British-made. Posted on 24 Jun 2021 Marlow Ropes engage youth sailors during SailGP
As Official Rope Supplier for SailGP Inspire Program Marlow Ropes is pleased to announce its partnership, as Official Rope Supplier, with SailGP's Inspire Program - the global league's community, education and outreach initiative. Posted on 20 Apr 2021 Marlow Ropes UK Youth Ambassador Programme
Have you got what it takes? The Ambassador programme is an opportunity for the rising stars of the Class Associations to work with a global Leisure Marine brand who work with some of the top sailing and racing teams in the world. Posted on 23 Mar 2021 Rigged by Marlow: Herrmann & Hare
The Vendée Globe history-makers For Marlow Ropes, the 2020-21 Vendée Globe has been a highly anticipated, history-making race, electrified by two inspirational Marlow-rigged skippers. Posted on 3 Mar 2021 Marlow Blue Ocean® Doublebraid
We chat with David Mossman about the rope, which is manufactured from 100% recycled plastic bottles We chat to David Mossman, Leisure Marine Sales Manager at Marlow, about Blue Ocean® Doublebraid which is being launched at the virtual RYA Dinghy Show 2021. Posted on 25 Feb 2021 Marlow Ropes partner with Ian Herbert Jones
As the UK Skipper prepares for the 2022 Golden Globe Race Marlow Ropes are proud to announce that they are the Official Rope Supplier for Golden Globe Race 2022 skipper Ian Herbert Jones. Posted on 27 Nov 2020
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2022 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy