Lagoon Seventy 8 - TMG shows Sanctuary Cove Boat Show what Lagoon Catamarans are all about

by The Multihull Group 2 Mar 15:40 PST

The award-winning SEVENTY 8 is over 24 metres and is once again designed by the great names of naval architecture, VPLP, Patrick Le Quément and Nauta Design.

Luxury and comfort are the keywords with this vessel... its silhouette with timeless elegance and the harmonious forms of its roof go hand in hand with large volumes to create an uncompromising world where true luxury is space.

For clients looking in this area of the market it will be important to pre book a tour here.

The Lagoon SEVENTY 8 will be located on I arm opposite the VIP Lagoon Lounge.