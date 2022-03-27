Please select your home edition
First Breedendam MTB Sixzero yacht sold and under construction

by Breedendam Yachts 9 Mar 23:31 PST

The Leeuwarden-based shipyard, Breedendam Yachts, has announced the sale of its latest yacht: the first-ever 19.60-metre MTB Sixzero.

With a heritage of boatbuilding spanning as far back as 1976, the Dutch shipyard is well known within the industry for marrying beautiful, classic lines with the very latest technologies and the highest build quality.

After developing its iconic Breedendam MTB in the 1990s - whose distinctively retro lines are inspired by the Motor Torpedo Boats which were used by the British Navy during World War II - the shipyard has built a name for itself in the decades since, delivering numerous MTBs of various sizes to clients all around the world.

Breedendam MTB Sixzero yacht - photo © Breedendam Yachts
Breedendam MTB Sixzero yacht - photo © Breedendam Yachts

Notably, the Dutch Crown Prince Willem Alexander was so impressed by the boats that he chose to be transported in a Breedendam MTB 33 during the 2000 Sail Amsterdam event, after which the Breedendam MTB has been the 'Official Tender to Sail' during the Sail Amsterdam events which take place every five years.

This shipyard's success has continued into recent years, with the delivery of the first 13.37-metre MTB Fourzero Wheelhouse taking place in 2017 and the introduction of its largest-ever MTB model, the MTB Eightzero, attracting the industry's attention in 2019. In addition, Breedendam Yachts has also recently celebrated the delivery of its latest MTB Fourzero, Pelican, to a new owner earlier this year. With this MTB Fourzero springing from the drawing boards of veteran superyacht designer Guido de Groot and with naval architecture by fellow Dutch studio Flamme Yacht Design, Pelican's previous owner has now ordered another vessel with Breedendam Yachts.

Breedendam's recent sale of its new MTB Sixzero yacht acts as yet more evidence of the company's ever-increasing success, with the vessel's appearance representing a logical continuation of the previous MTB models, as her designer, Guido de Groot, highlights.

"The MTB Sixzero was commissioned for a repeat client who owned an MTB 40 already and really liked the Eightzero as a concept but his home berth restrictions meant that his boat could not be over 20 metres. Although the model was basically designed from scratch, we incorporated the flybridge and other features from the Eightzero."

Breedendam MTB Sixzero yacht - photo © Breedendam Yachts
Breedendam MTB Sixzero yacht - photo © Breedendam Yachts

He continues: "I had my own ideas about how a Breedendam should look. I wanted to make it into a really unique yacht in the market, which was something that could stand out on its own, but which was simultaneously always recognisable as a Breedendam boat."

Measuring 19.60 metres to comply with these home berth restrictions, the MTB Sixzero offers its guests tastefully-styled accommodation across a midships master suite and a VIP fore suite, with a further guest cabin located in between. In addition, a well-designed and comfortable private double crew cabin can be found aft of the master - next to the tender bay and engine room - which also features its own bathroom.

Breedendam MTB Sixzero yacht - photo © Breedendam Yachts
Breedendam MTB Sixzero yacht - photo © Breedendam Yachts

