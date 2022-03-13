Gulf Craft kicks off 40th anniversary celebrations at Dubai International Boat Show

Silvercat 40cc © Gulf Craft Silvercat 40cc © Gulf Craft

by Gulf Craft 9 Mar 20:28 PST

Gulf Craft is celebrating its legendary 40-year voyage from the UAEs pioneering boat builder to a leading global brand. At this year's edition of Dubai International Boat Show, Gulf Craft is again present at the show with the largest fleet of boats and yachts ranging from 34 to 120 feet.

Kicking off its participation at the show Gulf Craft's Chairman Mohamed Alshaali hosted a press conference to mark 4 decades of persistence, innovation and excellence. The conference was attended by His Excellency Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council, in addition to representatives from Dubai World Trade Centre, media and VIP guests.

Gulf Craft Chairman, Mohammed Alshaali, said: "The Dubai International Boat Show is an event that celebrates the UAE's fast-growing yachting sector but also pays tribute to our region's rich maritime heritage. This year, we are highlighting the growth of our company as well as showcasing a series of new models all manufactured from our integrated facility in the UAE. The event is even more special this year as it coincides with our 40th anniversary. Over the past four decades, we have evolved from a regional boatbuilding pioneer to a global brand. We are honored to have contributed to the region's yachting sector and will continue to build on our legacy to elevate the nation's reputation as an outstanding yachting destination."

Gulf Craft has ramped up its customer-first commitment with the recent opening of a new luxury hub in Dubai's Port Rashid. The Gulf Craft Experience Centre brings the brand closer to its international clientele as it continues on a significant path of global expansion. In 2022 The company expects to see strengthened presence in the USA, Saudi Arabia and Australia.

Show highlights

Among the key highlights of Gulf Craft's participation this year is the global unveiling of the Nomad 70 and Silvercat 40cc.

Nomad 70 is a show-stopper yacht that draws on the strengths, design elegance and performance of Gulf Craft's Nomad 65 and 75 and will meet the requirements of a discerning clientele. The explorer yacht, built with fibre reinforced plastic, is 21.5 metres long (70'5") and its lightweight material yields a draft of just 1.43m (4'7"). To host 10+2, the motor yacht has a displacement of 45 tons and hits top speed of 30 knots subject to the cleanliness of the hull and sea conditions. It is powered by a 1,200HP, 882kW, 2,300 RPM Twin MAN engine.

Silvercat 40cc follows the success of Silvercat 34cc and offers a bigger sized vessel that will delight catamaran lovers. At 12.2 metres (40 ft) and a draft of 0.43 metres, she has a displacement of only 7.9 tons and can accommodate 12 people on board. There are two options for power: two 400HP or four 300HP outboard engines.

In another key highlight, Gulf Craft unveiled the design concept of its Majesty 111. The Majesty 111 is anything but an average superyacht and will set the design precedent for all future Majesty models, offering more than ever before in terms of its design, engineering, architecture and technical features.

Also making its show debut is the Majesty 120, a tri-deck superyacht packed with innovative features. At 37 metres, the Majesty 120 is constructed using advanced composites such as GRP and carbon fibre. The naval architecture and exterior design are the work of Gulf Craft's in-house studio. Masterpieces from all of Gulf Craft's brands - Majesty Yachts, Nomad Yachts, Oryx Sport Cruisers & Silvercraft Fishing boats - will also be on display.

Visit Gulf Craft's pavilion at Stand #MD-35 to view the luxurious vessels and learn more about the technological advancements the brand has brought to the industry. Book an appointment with Gulf Craft's experts for a private viewing session here.