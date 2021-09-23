Codecasa in 2022

by Codecasa Yachts 10 Mar 06:15 PST

We are pleased to show you the Codecasa Trailer 2022. Codecasa Yachts: When Tradition, Quality, Passion, Style, Made in Italy and Innovation are in a perfect balance.

Hull F77

CODECASA 43 - Hull F77 is a totally custom-made full displacement Yacht, with steel hull and aluminium superstructure designed by Codecasa Shipyards in-house technical staff.

The Yacht is a 43 meters of length over all and with her typical vertical bow, she features big windows, which let the natural light into the Interiors and make the Exteriors elegant and eye-catching. With her clean and essential profile, in line with the Yard style, this Yacht will be equipped with two Caterpillar 3512C main engines (1.650 HP at 1.800 rpm) able to reach a top speed of 16.5 knots at light displacement and a range of 4.000 nautical miles at 11 knots cruising speed.

F77 can ensure a safe and comfortable navigation in any weather and sea conditions. The internal volumes are just below 500 GRT, the remarkable exterior spaces, with a clean and elegant line, can ensure the best comfort and privacy; consumptions are reasonable and quality standards are very high.

Each Codecasa Yacht is as unique as a work of art and as each one of its Owner.

F77 is scheduled for delivery in Summer 2022.

Specifications

Length Overall: 43,00 meters

Maximum Beam: 9,00 meters

Maximum Draft: 2,60 meters approx.

Hull: High tensile Steel AH36

Superstructure: Aluminium 5083 H111/H321

Classification: Lloyd's Register - 100 A1, SSC Yacht MONO G6 - LMC UMS LY3 Full Compliant

Full load displacement: 440 tons approx.

Main engines: 2 Caterpillar 3512C (1,650 hp @1,800 rpm)

Stabilizers: CMC Marine Stabilis Electra SE160

Generators: 2 Caterpillar C4.4 "Acert" 99 Kw each 1 Caterpillar C4.4 "Acert" 65 Kw -Emergency Generator

Propellers: 2 Detra 5 fixed blades, "S" Class

Maximum speed at light displacement: 16.5 knots

Range: 4,000 Nautical Miles @11 knots

Fuel oil capacity: 70,000 Liters

Fresh water capacity: 14,000 Liters

Guests' cabins: 1 Owner's Suite 2 double bed Cabins 2 twin bed Cabins (with extra bunk)

Crew cabins: 1 Captain's Cabin 4 twin bed Cabins

Delivery date 2022

Codecasa 58 - Hull C127

Trust, strength and commitment. These terms summarize and represent Codecasa Shipyards' way of working. The Codecasa's production, in fact, has not been discouraged by the long and difficult Covid-19 period and is proceeding at full speed towards the next deliveries, which also include the building "on Spec" of a Yacht of 58 meters of length overall, Hull C127. This Yacht, featured by exceptional technical performances, represents Mr Fulvio Codecasa's courage and resourcefulness and his strong will of creating an innovative "on Spec" Project.

The Codecasa technical team, headed by Mr Gianluca Imeri, with Mr Pierluigi Ausonio's co-operation, is very proud of the results achieved for this elegant and gritty unit. The new C127 will be able to reach the maximum speed of about 21 knots at light displacement.

Hull C127 will feature a fast displacement hull (typical of navy ships), optimized with the best techniques currently available to reach and exceed the threshold of 20 knots, a remarkable speed for a Yacht of this size with a steel hull, and she will then be automatically included among the fastest Yachts in her category.

Mr Imeri states: "In the development of the preliminary previsions of the hull resistance we have been taking into account the favourable effects reachable with the use of stern supports, "Transom Wedge" type. We then focused our attention on the bow shapes and we opted for a vertical bow lengthening the water lines of the hull. Afterwards, we considered the possibility of making a forward bulb with only a lateral development, i.e. widewise. To confirm the favourable effects of the above, a series of CFD (Computational Fluid Dynamics) simulations have been performed, in the most thorough version available today, i.e. with a RANSE approach (Reynolds Averaged Navier-Stokes Equations). After the encouraging results obtained, our Shipyard commissioned the Potsdam model basin SVA (in Berlin) to carry out a comprehensive program of tests on a 1:9.5 scale model (the model length was about 6 metres). The results of the various resistance and self-propulsion tests provided even more positive resistance data in the whole speed range, especially with respect to values around the 20 knot target".

The new megayacht, with the steel hull, equipped with 2 main engines Caterpillar 3516E 2525 kW (3386 hp@1800 rpm), will reach a 21 knots speed, with a range of over 6,000 miles at 12 knots. Featured by 1 Owner's Suite, 5 Guests' Cabins, in addition to the Captain's Cabin and 6 double Crew cabins, and a comfortable lift serving all decks, the Yacht also provides a beach area astern, with the folding shell door that becomes a swimming platform, and a Gym and a pool of 4 x 1,9 meters on the Sun Deck.

The design of this Yacht is the result of the close co-operation between the Codecasa Shipyard technical team with the design studio M2 Atelier of Milan.

Obviously, the maximum comfort will be ensured on board, thanks to the very high quality and technological standards that have always been the keynotes of the Codecasa Brand products. These, combined with the speed, will make this Yacht a new benchmark in the Italian and worldwide nautical industry.

The delivery of this new Yacht is scheduled for Summer 2023.

Specifications

Length Overall: 57,80 meters

Maximum Beam: 10,50 meters

Maximum Draft: 3,20 meters

Hull: High tensile Steel AH36

Superstructure: Aluminium 5083 H111/H321

Classification: Lloyd's Register EMEA - 100 A1, SSC YACHT MONO G6 - LMC + UMS -"Red Ensign Group Yacht Code - Part A" Full Compliance

Full load displacement: 830 tons approx.

Main engines: 2 Caterpillar 3516E (2.525 kW/ 3.386 hp @1.800 rpm)

Stabilizers: NAIAD DYNAMICS - Mod. 820 - Zero Speed

Generators: 3 x Caterpillar C7.1 - 118 kW 1 Caterpillar C4.4 Acert - 88 kW - Emergency Generator

Propellers: 2 Detra 5 fixed blades, "S" Class

Maximum speed at light displacement: 21 Knots approx

Range: 6,000 Nautical Miles @ 12 knots

Fuel oil capacity: 150,000 Liters

Fresh water capacity: 30,000 Liters

Guests' cabins: 1 Owner's Suite 5 Guests' Cabins

Crew cabins: 1 Captain's Cabin 6 twin-bedded Cabins

Delivery date 2023

Gentleman's Yacht - Our first 24m

There is a first time for everything, and this time Cantieri Navali Codecasa is embarking on a new and unique project, something that's never been seen before. A 24m that mixes exclusivity and elegance, and perfectly combines 60's style with unique and technologically advanced solutions. The Gentleman's Yacht.

The name alone reveals LUCA DINI Design & Architecture's inspiration of vintage, to create something that has never been made before.

Luca Dini: "There are projects commissioned by yacht owners, projects commissioned by shipyards and then there are projects that are born from a particular inspiration. Unique. This is one of those projects. The idea was to transform a piece of nautical history into something exclusive. Yachts from the 50's immediately take me back to when I was a child. So, I wanted to create something that, just by looking at it, made me relive moments of my childhood, walking in Darsena in Viareggio, admiring the timeless elegance of these boats".

This unique project immediately won Fulvio Codecasa's heart, thus creating the exclusive collaboration between the internationally renowned studio that has produced over 3,000 meters of superyachts and a shipyard with one of the longest and most significant narratives in the superyacht world, famous for its high standards of quality.

Fulvio Codecasa: "For quite some time I've wanted to create a boat that, like the Vintage series produced by my shipyard in recent years, goes hand in hand with my personal vision of a yacht, converting it into a project that's smaller in scale, less demanding and more manageable than a yacht over 40 meters. Falling in love with Ar. Luca Dini's project was easy considering the mutual respect we have for one another that's connected us for years.

The 24 meter Gentleman's Yacht is characterized by noble elegance and refined design, where the beauty of the past and lines inspired by a traditional maritime style are placed in a modern context, as far as features, comfort, reliability and security are concerned, so that navigation becomes a unique and unforgettable experience for the lucky owner."

This is how a limited edition of only 10 masterpieces with elegant and distinct lines came about. The design is aimed at yacht owners looking for something different: a second yacht with timeless charm for spending quality time with the family. A style icon of timeless beauty which never goes unnoticed, no matter what marina it cruises into. The first model is already being planned and will soon be in construction.

Yacht Moments along with Kurt Lehmann immediately got on board with the project and will contribute to the commercialization of this limited edition, targeted at yacht owners all over the world.

Built entirely in aluminium to guarantee high performance, the Gentleman's Yacht exudes beauty in every small detail. From the wooden surfaces (panels on the superstructure, transom and internal gunwale) to the chrome-plated steel finishes (protecting the hull, bow and edges of the transom) which immediately evoke yachts of an era which gave Viareggio and Codecasa international recognition.

Particular attention was given to the size of the Beach Club, never seen before on a yacht of this size. The large living space is connected to the sundeck through sliding glass doors, creating a fluid and harmonious dialogue between the indoor and outdoor spaces. The space is opened up by having a custom-made tender on the main deck. This change in location and a crane concealed in a compartment means that the tender can easily be lowered into the water by one person. This is not just any tender, but a miniature Gentleman's Yacht, with the same finishes and elegant lines.

In addition to the Owner Suite there are three Guest Cabins and two Crew Cabins. Given the size of the boat each space had to be carefully designed to allow for a completely separate wheelhouse and kitchen, ensuring total privacy for the yacht owner and guests.

The classic version of the interiors includes wooden panels, white lacquered ceilings, wooden details, chocolate and taupe leather and touches of navy blue in the choice of fabrics. The other more contemporary version creates a surprising contrast between the interior and exterior of the yacht. Timeless elegance flows through every aspect of this design.

Specifications