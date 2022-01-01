Rayglass releases world-first RIB fitted with twin Mercury V12 600HP Verados

by Rayglass Boats 10 Mar 18:40 PST

Rayglass today announced the release of a custom Protector 410 Targa fitted with twin Mercury V12 Verados, the most powerful engines ever to be fitted on an RIB vessel. Each engine boasts a massive 7.6-litre displacement and 600HP giving the vessel a total of 1200HP.

To accommodate the size of the V12 Verado's, the Protector 410 Targa transom was modified to ensure it was structurally strong to handle their weight and the massive torque that they produce. The result is one of the world's most capable all-water vessels, combining the unmatched power of the Verado V12 engines with the Protector's world leading capability, safety and handling.

These outboards also feature several innovations that improve ride quality, efficiency and performance of the vessel, or in the words of Mercury: "Reimagine the way that horsepower meets the water."

These features include:

An industry-first two-speed transmission which provides fuel efficiency, huge low-end power and a smooth but responsive ride at high speeds

Double contra-rotating props which ensure maximum grip in the water to deliver horsepower and acceleration efficiently.

The world's first gearcase that turns independently of the outboard engine to provide ultra-responsive hydro-electric handling.

Chris Drees, Mercury Marine president says this outboard will change the industry and deliver an experience unlike any other: "The V12 Verado outboard delivers boaters unrivalled freedom, luxury and power to pursue their passions on the water. This is a remarkable engine that will change the future of boating."

Custom additions

Further forward in the vessel, Rayglass has added more custom additions. There's a 2-3 pax undercover perch seat, which provides a comfortable ride in any weather, as well as new magnetic teak lids and a recessed barbeque.

In the cockpit, there are three screens that enable digital switching, push-button start, digital throttle technology, joystick piloting, Skyhook advanced controls and more.

The displays include a E700 Multi-Function display and a Smartshunt battery monitor. The E700 is one of lxnav's most advanced displays, featuring engine monitoring, built-in WiFi, battery data and one-touch anchor alarm. This makes operating and monitoring your vessel as stress-free and easy as possible.

Rayglass CEO Dave Larsen is one of a handful of people who's been behind the wheel of this new vessel. He says it's unlike anything he's ever experienced:

"We wanted to build a boat that could outperform everything on the water - this is the result. A combination of smart engine technology and the advanced hull gives the vessel incredibly responsive handling. Meanwhile the 1200HP of the twin engines means it has the acceleration and speed of a supercar on the water."

"These are the world's most powerful and advanced engines on the world's most capable RIB vessel. Cruising in this is the most fun you can have on the water."