Nordhavn Profiles: Mike Ridgway

Interview and epic Atlantic crossing with Mike Ridgway owner of Nordhavn 76 Spirit Of Ulysses.

Related Articles

3 Nordhavn 41's at Nordhavn Yachts Southeast

See the three beautiful new yachts with sales manager Garrett Severn Three beautiful new N41's at Nordhavn Yachts Southeast with sales manager Garrett Severn.

Nordhavn Quick Clips: N55 Red Rover tool storage

Great video on tool storage, and something you really need to see Great video on tool storage, and something you really need to see.

Spirit of Ulysses wraps up ocean crossing

The 17-day journey was filled with confused seas, fierce winds, and some uncomfortable days offshore The crew of Spirit of Ulysses crossed the finish line of their Atlantic Crossing on Sunday morning, commencing what was a pretty routine cruise for a Nordhavn, but a memorable and exhilarating first crossing for the owner.

Join Nordhavn 76 Spirit of Ulysses (virtually)

A 2,000 nm trek from the Canary Islands to Barbados On Friday, December 3, Nordhavn 76 Spirit of Ulysses will embark on an Atlantic Crossing, a 2,000 nm trek from the Canary Islands to Barbados.

Kevin & Alison on the Nordhavn 55 Red Rover

Interview and three day journey in Loreto, Mexico Interview and three day journey in Loreto, Mexico with Kevin & Alison Jeffries owners of Nordhavn 55 Red Rover.

2021 Nordhavn 41 video tour

Garrett Severen gives a video tour of the brand new yacht Nordhavn southeast sales representative Garrett Severen gives a video tour of the brand new Nordhavn 41.

N80 video tour with Project Manager Dave Harlow

A sleek, modern Nordhavn that bridges the gap between the Nordhavn 76 and 86/96 The Nordhavn 80 is a sleek, modern Nordhavn that bridges the gap between the Nordhavn 76 and 86/96. She checks all the boxes for the couple who want a larger yacht without the need for a lot of crew.

Nordhavn 64 Grankito – Part II

The ongoing journey of N64 Grankito Part II of the ongoing journey of N64 Grankito as they make their way from Chile to Alaska!

The first Nordhavn 80 is launched

Maximizing the interior volume and give the impression of being on a much larger boat Nordhavn 80#1 arrived in Florida earlier this month and she exceeds all expectations. The big, beautiful yacht is the first of the new generation Nordhavns to be launched, distinguishable by their sleek lines and contemporary feel.