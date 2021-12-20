Please select your home edition
Edition
Coast Guard Foundation LEADERBOARD 2

Alia Yachts 55m Al Waab delivered and sets new industry standard

by Alia Yachts 17 Mar 07:18 PDT

Alia Yachts has released the first photographs and video of Al Waab following delivery of the superyacht to her owner.

  • Longest steel and aluminium yacht below 500GT
  • Unprecedented interior and exterior space for size category
  • Six spacious guest suites with split-level master suite
  • Volume-saving tender bay arrangement

As the longest steel and aluminium yacht below 500GT in the world, Al Waab is not only a milestone project for the Antalya-based shipyard, she also sets a new industry standard in terms of external and internal spaces for her category. In fact, Al Waab offers a whopping 42% more exterior space (including storage for two tenders) and 8% more interior space than comparable yachts on the market.

"Yachts are getting longer and wider, but owners still want to stay below the 500GT mark," says Alia President, Gökhan Çelik. "We've seen increasing interest in this kind of yacht and so to be one of the first with such an impressive project is an important milestone for Alia."

55m Al Waab - photo © Alia Yachts / Pozitif Studio
55m Al Waab - photo © Alia Yachts / Pozitif Studio

Designed for easy, restful, family living

The amount of space and the flow of the layout were crucial to the owner's enjoyment of his yacht. With design and naval architecture by Vripack and GCC- based SF Yachts serving as the owner's representative during the build, maximising the available volume and guaranteeing comfort were key considerations.

Virtual reality was used early on in the project to optimise the space planning and ergonomic layout to create an open-plan, owner-centric general arrangement designed for easy, restful, family living.

The yacht can sleep up to 12 guests in six staterooms - rare on a 499GT yacht - including a lavish split-level master suite on the upper deck with a private 4-metre pool on the foredeck.

A sprawling beach club in the stern is another highlight. Moreover, by placing the tender bay in a sunken deck in the bow the tenders are easily accessible yet hidden from view. The grated 'tween deck arrangement provides storage for two tenders, a pair of jet skis and other water toys, but because it is not an enclosed space is not included in the yacht's overall volume.

55m Al Waab - photo © Alia Yachts / Pozitif Studio
55m Al Waab - photo © Alia Yachts / Pozitif Studio

Seamless flow between interior and exterior spaces

The clean and modem exterior is matched by the contemporary yet evergreen interior design. The owner wanted to avoid bright direct light, hence the diffused lighting throughout the vessel with soft, muted beams. Matt-finished bamboo slats on the ceiling helps to absorb the natural sunlight flooding through the large floor-to-ceiling windows by day. A key feature is the gold, illuminated wall installation with integrated crystals in the stairwell that covers all three decks.

Glass is also a central element in the design. The result is uninterrupted sight lines and a seamless flow between interior and exterior spaces. Glass bulwarks on all decks provide uninterrupted outboard views and large outdoor areas for guests to enjoy the vistas in a private and comfortable setting.

55m Al Waab - Sitting area - photo © Alia Yachts / Pozitif Studio
55m Al Waab - Sitting area - photo © Alia Yachts / Pozitif Studio

Other features include a drop-down bulwark in the dining area, which replaces the traditional formal dining room with an al fresco breakfast area just two metres above the water on the starboard main deck. Much of the onboard seating is designed to face outboard for a true connection with the sea.

Design her generous volume and a top speed of 12.5knots. Al Waab's twin Caterpillar C18 (725hp/533 kW) diesel engines burn 35% less fuel than similar-sized yachts.

Even before her delivery Al Waab was making waves and a 60-metre project currently in build at the Alia shipyard reunites the Vripack and SF Yachts teams.

55m Al Waab - Swim platform looking fwd and up - photo © Alia Yachts / Pozitif Studio
55m Al Waab - Swim platform looking fwd and up - photo © Alia Yachts / Pozitif Studio

Details of the yacht:

  • Name: Al Waab
  • Builder: Alia Yachts
  • Class: RINA
  • Number of guests: 18 (Owners and guests)
  • Number of crew: 10
  • Delivery date: July 2021
  • LOA: 54.85 m
  • LWL: 51.9 m
  • Beam: 9.10 m
  • Draught: 2.17 (half load) / 2.14 (design load)
  • Displacement: 550 MT / 510 MT (design load)
  • Ballast: 0
  • Gross Tonnage: 499 GT
  • Righting moment: 1.6 GM (half load)
  • Fuel capacity: 52,000 liters
  • Fresh water capacity: 18,000 liters
  • Sewage capacity: 8400 liters
  • Lube oil capacity: 830 liters
  • Waste oil capacity: 250 liters
  • Oily bilge tank capacity: 1830 liters
  • Maximum speed: 12.5 knots
  • Cruising speed: 10 knots
  • Long range: 4000 nm at 8 knots
  • Range: 3000 nm at 10 knots
  • Two main generators of 125 KW
  • Electric bow thrusters of 110 KW
  • Noise level at anchor: 40 db average
  • Noise level at cruising: 46-50 db average
  • Tender crane: 1000kg SWL
  • Tender: 7 m
  • 3.5 m RIB
  • Two Jetski's
  • Passarelle extending 4.5m
  • Transformer, 4m wide and 2m long
  • Four folding balconies; two on main deck and two at owner's stateroom
  • Jacuzzi forward of owner's stateroom
  • Main engines:
    • Number: 2
    • Manufacturer/Model: Two Caterpillar marine diesel engines, model C18 Turbo charged, after cooled and with electronically controlled fuel injection
    • Power in KW (at maximum continuous speed): 533 Bkw (2X)
    • Rating: C
    • Propeller type: FPP

55m Al Waab - GA - photo © Alia Yachts / Pozitif Studio
55m Al Waab - GA - photo © Alia Yachts / Pozitif Studio

Related Articles

Alia Yachts new 60-metre Vripack design sold
The owner is an experienced yachtsmen who has owned several vessels of various sizes The exciting superyacht project reunites the build team responsible for Al Waab with Dutch studio Vripack for the design and naval architecture, and GCC-based SF Yachts that will serve as project manager and owner's representative throughout construction. Posted on 20 Dec 2021 Alia Yachts delivers PHI Phantom
A beautifully sculpted workhorse Hot off the presses are the first official photographs showing the stunning new 36m chase boat PHI Phantom from Alia Yachts in her element at last. Posted on 1 Dec 2021 Alia Yachts at Monaco Yacht Show
Builders have laid the keel of Al Waab II by Dutch design studio Vripack The client decided to build with the Turkish yard after carefully researching other international shipyards. SF Yachts is serving as both project manager and owner's representative throughout the build. Posted on 26 Sep 2019 Alia Yachts new contract for 55m superyacht
Contract for the construction of Project Al Waab II Alia is delighted to announce the signing of the contract for the construction of Project Al Waab II, a 55m, sub-500GT superyacht with exterior & interior design, as well as naval architecture and Class engineering, from the creative desk of Vripack. Posted on 10 Aug 2019 Samurai makes her boat show debut in Monaco
The Alia Yachts flagship has received little publicity since her launch in 2016 The Alia Yachts flagship has received little publicity since her launch in 2016. Now Samurai's power and poise is set to woo the audience at the Monaco Yacht Show in September (25-28). Posted on 17 Jul 2019 Alia Yachts start construction of Nozomi II
Following on from the delivery of the 30.5m Virgen del Mar VI Following on from the delivery of 30.5m Virgen del Mar VI (formerly Project Nozomi) last year and her enthusiastic potential buyers reception, Alia Yachts in Antalya, Turkey, has started on spec construction of project Nozomi II, a 32.40m sistership. Posted on 28 May 2019 Small is beautiful
A 16-metre fast runaboat designed by Bill Dixon proves a surprise success story for Alia Yachts Best known for its custom superyachts such as 60m Samurai, 41m Ruya and 31m Virgen del Mar, in 2014 Alia Yachts received an enquiry from a private customer looking to build a fast dayboat that he couldn't find among existing production models. Posted on 20 Feb 2019 Alia Yachts Virgen del Mar VI
All the details from her designers Following delivery to her owner in early July, the 31-metre pocket superyacht immediately started to enjoy a glorious summer between Spain and Turkey. Posted on 30 Oct 2018 Alia Yachts delivers superyacht Virgen del Mar VI
Full-displacement steel hull and aluminium superstructure "There are plenty of 30-metre yachts out there, but most are production boats and none of them offer quite the same volume and degree of customisation or bespoke design features," says Alia President Gökhan Çelik. Posted on 6 Sep 2018
Coast Guard Foundation FOOTER 2Maritimo 2022Mar - S75 FOOTERMarine Resources 2022 - FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2022 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy