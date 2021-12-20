Alia Yachts 55m Al Waab delivered and sets new industry standard

Alia Yachts has released the first photographs and video of Al Waab following delivery of the superyacht to her owner.

Longest steel and aluminium yacht below 500GT

Unprecedented interior and exterior space for size category

Six spacious guest suites with split-level master suite

Volume-saving tender bay arrangement

As the longest steel and aluminium yacht below 500GT in the world, Al Waab is not only a milestone project for the Antalya-based shipyard, she also sets a new industry standard in terms of external and internal spaces for her category. In fact, Al Waab offers a whopping 42% more exterior space (including storage for two tenders) and 8% more interior space than comparable yachts on the market.

"Yachts are getting longer and wider, but owners still want to stay below the 500GT mark," says Alia President, Gökhan Çelik. "We've seen increasing interest in this kind of yacht and so to be one of the first with such an impressive project is an important milestone for Alia."

Designed for easy, restful, family living

The amount of space and the flow of the layout were crucial to the owner's enjoyment of his yacht. With design and naval architecture by Vripack and GCC- based SF Yachts serving as the owner's representative during the build, maximising the available volume and guaranteeing comfort were key considerations.

Virtual reality was used early on in the project to optimise the space planning and ergonomic layout to create an open-plan, owner-centric general arrangement designed for easy, restful, family living.

The yacht can sleep up to 12 guests in six staterooms - rare on a 499GT yacht - including a lavish split-level master suite on the upper deck with a private 4-metre pool on the foredeck.

A sprawling beach club in the stern is another highlight. Moreover, by placing the tender bay in a sunken deck in the bow the tenders are easily accessible yet hidden from view. The grated 'tween deck arrangement provides storage for two tenders, a pair of jet skis and other water toys, but because it is not an enclosed space is not included in the yacht's overall volume.

Seamless flow between interior and exterior spaces

The clean and modem exterior is matched by the contemporary yet evergreen interior design. The owner wanted to avoid bright direct light, hence the diffused lighting throughout the vessel with soft, muted beams. Matt-finished bamboo slats on the ceiling helps to absorb the natural sunlight flooding through the large floor-to-ceiling windows by day. A key feature is the gold, illuminated wall installation with integrated crystals in the stairwell that covers all three decks.

Glass is also a central element in the design. The result is uninterrupted sight lines and a seamless flow between interior and exterior spaces. Glass bulwarks on all decks provide uninterrupted outboard views and large outdoor areas for guests to enjoy the vistas in a private and comfortable setting.

Other features include a drop-down bulwark in the dining area, which replaces the traditional formal dining room with an al fresco breakfast area just two metres above the water on the starboard main deck. Much of the onboard seating is designed to face outboard for a true connection with the sea.

Design her generous volume and a top speed of 12.5knots. Al Waab's twin Caterpillar C18 (725hp/533 kW) diesel engines burn 35% less fuel than similar-sized yachts.

Even before her delivery Al Waab was making waves and a 60-metre project currently in build at the Alia shipyard reunites the Vripack and SF Yachts teams.

Details of the yacht: