YN202 - 34m Moonen 110 takes shape
by Moonen Yachts 24 Mar 02:54 PDT
YN202 - 34m Moonen 110 © Moonen Yachts
At their shipyard in Den Bosch, the Netherlands, the steel hull and aluminium superstructure of Moonen Yachts' 34 metre Moonen 110, were joined together last week.
The first of its kind to be built, YN202 has an expected delivery date of April 2023 and will feature interiors from London based Studio Indigo. "She will feature clean, fluid lines, highlighted by curved organic forms that create a relaxing and comforting interior" says Studio Indigo. "A sweeping spiral staircase using fluted natural timbers will be the heart of both the yacht and design."
The layout of YN202 consists of two VIP double staterooms, two twin cabins and a master stateroom. The twin cabins are optimised to allow the twin beds to be converted into doubles, allowing 10 to sleep comfortably on board. A large main deck salon with floor to ceiling glazing further increases the sense of space and light seen throughout the yacht. Lastly, the Bridge deck has a large spacious entertaining area for the whole family.
John Bechtold, Project Manager says, "I am proud of our team and what we have achieved together in this last month. Now that the joining of YN202 will be complete, the world can see what a beautiful design she is, and that she is being built with much love and passion."
A draft of 2 metres and transatlantic range of 3,500 nm travelled at 9 knots, allows for comfortable cruising across oceans and makes YN202 ideal for accessing anchorages close to shore. Notable features include low noise levels, low fuel consumption, and a tender of up to 7.5 metres.
The Moonen 110 is a fresh new take on a beloved classic, where owners can entertain their family and friends whilst cruising the oceans.
Features:
- Low noise levels
- Low fuel consumption
- Large tender
- Master stateroom 37dB(A) at anchor
- 92l/hr cruising @10 knots
- 7.5 metre (24.6ft) when stored longitudinally
Specifications:
- Length Overall: 34.04m / 111.68ft
- Beam Max: 7.50m / 24.60ft
- Draft Max: 2.00m / 6.56ft
- Gross Tonnage: 256 GT
- Hull: Steel Grade A
- Superstructure: Aluminium
- Guests: 10 in five cabins
- Crew: five in three cabins
- Engines: 2x Caterpillar C18 ACERT
- Cruising speed: 10 knots
- Maximum speed: 13 knots
- Range: 3.500nm @9knots
- Naval architect: Diana Yacht Design
- Exterior designer: René van der Velden
- Interior designer: Studio Indigo
For more information visit www.moonen.com.