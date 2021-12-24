YN202 - 34m Moonen 110 takes shape

YN202 - 34m Moonen 110 © Moonen Yachts YN202 - 34m Moonen 110 © Moonen Yachts

by Moonen Yachts 24 Mar 02:54 PDT

At their shipyard in Den Bosch, the Netherlands, the steel hull and aluminium superstructure of Moonen Yachts' 34 metre Moonen 110, were joined together last week.

The first of its kind to be built, YN202 has an expected delivery date of April 2023 and will feature interiors from London based Studio Indigo. "She will feature clean, fluid lines, highlighted by curved organic forms that create a relaxing and comforting interior" says Studio Indigo. "A sweeping spiral staircase using fluted natural timbers will be the heart of both the yacht and design."

The layout of YN202 consists of two VIP double staterooms, two twin cabins and a master stateroom. The twin cabins are optimised to allow the twin beds to be converted into doubles, allowing 10 to sleep comfortably on board. A large main deck salon with floor to ceiling glazing further increases the sense of space and light seen throughout the yacht. Lastly, the Bridge deck has a large spacious entertaining area for the whole family.

John Bechtold, Project Manager says, "I am proud of our team and what we have achieved together in this last month. Now that the joining of YN202 will be complete, the world can see what a beautiful design she is, and that she is being built with much love and passion."

A draft of 2 metres and transatlantic range of 3,500 nm travelled at 9 knots, allows for comfortable cruising across oceans and makes YN202 ideal for accessing anchorages close to shore. Notable features include low noise levels, low fuel consumption, and a tender of up to 7.5 metres.

The Moonen 110 is a fresh new take on a beloved classic, where owners can entertain their family and friends whilst cruising the oceans.

Features:

Low noise levels

Low fuel consumption

Large tender

Master stateroom 37dB(A) at anchor

92l/hr cruising @10 knots

7.5 metre (24.6ft) when stored longitudinally

Specifications:

Length Overall: 34.04m / 111.68ft

Beam Max: 7.50m / 24.60ft

Draft Max: 2.00m / 6.56ft

Gross Tonnage: 256 GT

Hull: Steel Grade A

Superstructure: Aluminium

Guests: 10 in five cabins

Crew: five in three cabins

Engines: 2x Caterpillar C18 ACERT

Cruising speed: 10 knots

Maximum speed: 13 knots

Range: 3.500nm @9knots

Naval architect: Diana Yacht Design

Exterior designer: René van der Velden

Interior designer: Studio Indigo

For more information visit www.moonen.com.