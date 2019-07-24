First Australian Axopar 22 T-Top owner review

by eyachts 26 Mar 00:22 PDT

The first Axopar 22 T-Top recently arrived in Sydney and has become the ideal adventure dayboat for Pittwater locals Stephen and Raina.

The Axopar 22 range has recently won three of the marine industries most prestigious international awards so we already know this model is loved by the experts but what is most important is that the owners love them too.

"We are relatively new to boating. The Axopar 22 T-Top is the second boat we have owned, and what a boat it is. Incredibly easy to drive and manoeuvre, the boat's stepped hull means it's also very stable at a variety of speeds and conditions.

We've had a few magic days on the Pittwater and the shade provided by the T-Top has been much greater than anticipated. The clean up after a big day out on the water is extremely simple, and the fuel efficiency is mind-blowing compared to our last boat.

Eyachts and VesselTec have been a pleasure to deal with. The test drive was informative and enjoyable, and the team have been very professional throughout the buying and service process." - Stephen and Raina.