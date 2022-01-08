The first hull of Bilgin 163 completes technical launch

by Bilgin Yachts 26 Mar 03:05 PDT

The very first unit of the new 50-meter Bilgin 163 received a technical launch at Bilgin Yachts' facilities in Istanbul in March 2022. With exterior design and naval architecture by Unique Yacht Design and interior design by Hot Lab, this 50-meter yacht is as trendy and comfortable as her predecessors Snow 5 and Starburst III. The brand-new project has 20 percent larger areas compared to 48m yachts which makes her even more special.

With appreciation to the shipyard's latest successes in the superyacht industry, Bilgin Yachts' CEO Ismail Sengün says, "We foresee a further enhancement in the distinctive signature of Bilgin Yachts. Bilgin 163 is one of our most ambitious projects and is a perfect sample of what we can offer to our clients." Having a six-cabin layout, Bilgin 163 offers spacious, modern and stylish living areas to the guests. The main color scheme consists of natural colors which have a great harmony with large windows and high-gloss materials.

The interior of Bilgin 163 is a result of the meticulous work of the Hot Lab team. Enrico Lumini, Partner and Head of Design in Hot Lab says, "Bilgin 163 follows the studio's new philosophy 'Architecture for Voyagers' and focuses on cleanliness of architectural volumes, and a renewed sense for a softness of lines. A plastic minimalism, sober, but rich in details." In this model, the designers wanted to rediscover the luxury of pure craftmanship, the attention to small details without relinquishing the use of precious materials. According to Lumini, the yacht will be "modern, rich, yet warm" in feeling. To provide a much more refined look and a soft sense of balance, the Hot Lab team uses small quantities of wood and natural leather in the interior living areas. In Lumini's words, Bilgin 163 is a perfect combination of shapes, soft colors and great richness of detail. Throughout guest cabins, natural colors and materials highlight the yacht's connection to the sea. There will be a soft transition in every color and material used on board.

The interior lines are strengthened with the powerful exterior living areas of the yacht. Emrecan Özgün of Unique Yacht Design underlines that particularly exterior areas will be larger than the yacht's predecessors. "This also gives a sportive look to Bilgin 163" says Özgün. Equipped with twin 1,450 CAT engines, the new Bilgin 163 is going to have a top speed of around 17 knots with low cost. The motor yacht is now making her way for final outfitting and then she will be ready for delivery during 2023.

Brief Technical Specifications:

Hull configuration: Displacement

Hull material: Steel

S/Structure material: Aluminium

LOA: 49.95m

LWL at full load: 48.26m

Beam overall: 9.25m

Draught at full load: 2.60m

Displacement at full load: 495t (full load)

Gross tonnage: 499gt

Fuel capacity: 55,000lt

Water capacity: 11,000lt

Main engines: CAT C32 IMO Tier II

Engines power: 2x1,081 kW @ 2,150 RPM

Maximum speed: 17

Cruising speed: 12

Range at cruising speed at half load: app. 5,000 miles

Exterior Design: Unique Yacht Design

Naval Architect: Unique Yacht Design

Interior Design: Hot Lab

Builder: Bilgin Yachts