Haines Hunter launches new 1,000hp VF725

Haines Hunter VF725 © Haines Hunter Haines Hunter VF725 © Haines Hunter

by Haines Hunter 31 Mar 16:53 PDT

Featuring 5x 250hp Yamaha outboards, the news VF725 is quite possibly the fastest Haines Hunter ever made.

A spacious hardtop with open plan layout, the Haines Hunter VF725 'Very Fast' gets every water sport enthusiast excited. From towing 20 water skiers, wake boarding to launching off waves, the VF725 adapts to just about any boating activity - all with that unmistakable Haines Hunter ride!

Not only is it the fastest Haines Hunter ever made, the VF725 comes with an impressive range of standard features and can be optioned up with racing seats, nitrous, big turbos, 2-burner gas stove and full length V-berth. Just imagine thrilling trips around the likes of Marlborough Sounds, the Bay of Islands or Fiordland!

With its signature Deep V hull supported by a 5-year structural warranty, the 725 'Very Fast' has a real edge when it comes to speed, outstanding performance and a supremely exhilarating ride.

Arrange a test drive this April Fools.