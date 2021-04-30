Please select your home edition
Catamarans on the rise: What makes a perfect explorer yacht?

by Sunreef Yachts 1 Apr 08:50 PDT
Sunreef Catamaran © Sunreef Yachts

Explorer yachts are designed and built to access the most remote corners of the world and withstand harsh weather conditions while offering an unparalleled level of luxury.

With nearly 20 years of expertise in multihull design, Sunreef Yachts has developed a new generation of expedition crafts combining the numerous advantages of catamarans with extreme autonomy and the best of seaworthiness.

Catamarans seem to be a perfect choice for all those who want to live the adventure of a lifetime and experience a new level of freedom, far from the popular Mediterranean and Caribbean destinations. Today, we take a closer look at the features of a perfect explorer.

Sunreef Catamaran - photo © Sunreef Yachts
Sunreef Catamaran - photo © Sunreef Yachts

Destination: everywhere

Flawless marine architecture is the most crucial aspect of a good explorer yacht design. With a wide twin-hull structure, Sunreef Explorer Yachts boast inherent stability, seaworthiness and low draft to access the most remote destinations, inaccessible to monohull crafts. Their innovative architecture paired with powerful propulsion options also allows for transpacific autonomy. With the yachts' most important systems doubled Sunreef Explorer catamarans offer the redundancy needed for extended voyages in all safety.

Sunreef Catamaran - photo © Sunreef Yachts
Sunreef Catamaran - photo © Sunreef Yachts

Self-sufficiency

Sunreef Explorer Yachts are autonomous and energy-efficient crafts, tailored for all-year exploration. With high-performance watermakers, voluminous water tanks as well as numerous cold and dry storage options, they remain self-sufficient over extended periods of time. They are also fitted with smart waste management systems and profit from great energy-efficiency thanks to composite-integrated solar panels and a revolutionary energy-saving air conditioning system.

Sunreef Catamaran - photo © Sunreef Yachts
Sunreef Catamaran - photo © Sunreef Yachts

A hull and a home

A good explorer craft should offer a variety of entertainment options. With a generous beam, catamarans benefit from large exterior and interior relaxation areas. Those can include an outdoor cinema with a spa pool, a gym, a massage room or sauna. Accommodation comprises vast guest staterooms on main deck and within the hulls as well as a lavish master suite with panoramic ocean views.

Sunreef Catamaran - photo © Sunreef Yachts
Sunreef Catamaran - photo © Sunreef Yachts

Playground

One of Sunreef Explorer Yachts' signature features is an amazing aft design accommodating for a fleet of toys. Thanks to an aft deck equipped with a large hydraulic platform as well as two side garages with fold-out terraces, Sunreef Yachts' explorers can welcome numerous PWC's, a dive room and two tenders.

For more information on Sunreef Explorer Yachts, feel free to contact our team.

