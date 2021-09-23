Codecasa Shipyards announces construction of the new Codecasa 43 - Hull C124

Codecasa 43 - Hull C124 © Codecasa Yachts Codecasa 43 - Hull C124 © Codecasa Yachts

by Codecasa Yachts 6 Apr 08:10 PDT

Codecasa Shipyards are pleased to announce the beginning of the construction of the new Codecasa 43 – Hull C124.

Codecasa 43 - Hull C124, which is the sixth unit of this successful series, is a totally custom-made full displacement Yacht of 43 meters of length overall, with steel hull and aluminium superstructure designed by Codecasa Shipyards in-house technical staff, and under construction "on spec".

With her typical vertical bow, she features big windows, which let the natural light into the Interiors and make the Exteriors elegant and refined. The interior volumes of Hull C124 are arranged in two spacious salons, four large Guests' Cabins, one Owner's Suite located on the forward main deck, in addition to fully equipped service areas and comfortable exterior spaces throughout the three decks.

This Yacht is equipped with two Caterpillar C32 "Acert" (1600 hp @ 2300 rpm) able to reach a speed of 16 knots at light displacement and has a range of 4.000 nautical miles at 11 knots cruising speed. Hull C124 can ensure a safe and comfortable navigation in any weather and sea conditions. The internal volumes are just below 500 GRT, the remarkable exterior spaces, with a clean and elegant line, can ensure the best comfort and privacy; consumptions are reasonable and quality standards are very high.

The delivery of Hull C124 is scheduled in Summer 2024.

Data sheet: