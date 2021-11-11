Two world premieres for the new Bavaria SR36

by Bavaria Yachts 7 Apr 06:36 PDT

The new Bavaria SR36 will celebrate her official world premiere at the Palma Boat Show in Mallorca at the end of April.

All those, who do not want to wait that long to get to know the latest model of the SR-LINE from Bavaria Yachts, can now put together their dream yacht in the new Bavaria Yacht Configurator in just a few steps.

Live premiere at the Palma Boat Show

The new Bavaria SR36 will celebrate her world premiere in Mallorca and will be presented to the public for the first time at the Palma Boat Show from April 28 to May 1.

Many journalists, who have already had the opportunity to test the new Bavaria SR36 on the rough Baltic Sea, have already confirmed that the latest member of the Bavaria SR-LINE has impressive driving characteristics and an intelligent space concept with many clever detail solutions in every corner on and below deck.

The new Bavaria SR36 sports a modern and confident design and has an unusually large amount of space and feel-good factor on deck for a 36-footer, as well as incredible volume below deck. This is made possible by the dynamic hull with its striking lines and a length of 11.44 meters, including the standard bathing platform even 12.28 meters, in combination with a beam of 3.85 meters. The two large cabins offer maximum comfort for owners and guests. The light-flooded salon and a bathroom with separate shower round off the well thought-out space concept.

Customers can choose between the HARDTOP version or the new innovation from Bavaria Yachts, the OPEN-TOP. In this version, the half-height windshield provides the cruising pleasure of an open motorboat without having to forego the advantages of a hardtop.

The dimensions of the hull also benefit the intelligent deck and cockpit layout. A galley wetbar in the cockpit, a large cockpit lounge and ample space for sunbathing on the fore and aft decks make life on deck a relaxing experience in both versions. Powerful acceleration is provided by two diesel engines with 300 hp each or gasoline engines with two times 350 hp.

More information on the Bavaria SR36: bavariayachts.com.

Virtual premiere of the new yacht configurator

There are many possibilities to customise the Bavaria SR36. How the different woods, fabrics and colours harmonise with each other can now be experienced in the new Bavaria Yacht Configurator.

Does the OPEN-TOP version suit your wishes better or would you prefer the HARDTOP version with lockable sliding doors? Would you like two large, enclosed cabins for more privacy or would you prefer a partially open cabin in the forecastle for an even greater sense of space below deck?

Does White Oak in combination with a dark Wenge floor in the salon and cabins go better with the Suntex upholstery in Ice and Carbon on deck? Or would you rather prefer a light Sand tone for the cockpit upholstery?

In addition to that, the Bavaria Yacht Configurator provides you with more detailed information about the package options and other equipment of the Bavaria SR36.

By the way, from now on you can find all sailing yachts of the CRUISER, VISION and C-LINE as well as the motor yachts of the VIRTESS, VIDA, R-, S- and SR-LINE of Bavaria Yachts in the new Bavaria Yacht Configurator. All configurations can be saved and downloaded at any time or you can get an individual offer from your local Bavaria dealer based on your configuration and chosen options.

More information about the Bavaria Yacht Configurator: bavariayachts.com/configurator.