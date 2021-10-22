Please select your home edition
Take the virtual tour of the new Arvor 625 Sportsfish

by Arvor Australia 8 Apr 23:27 PDT
Arvor 625 Sportsfish © Arvor Australia

Spend more time with lines in the water with the all-new 625 Sportsfish.

Designed to maximize every bit of deck space along with a well-equipped enclosed cabin, it's a boat that can easily double as an impromptu overnighter.

Reach your fishing grounds fast with a class leading maximum 150hp Mercury outboard, and choose from Arvor's equipment packs for the most popular safety, convenience, and comfort options to enhance every trip.

Take the virtual tour here...

Arvor 625 Sportsfish - photo © Arvor Australia
Arvor 625 Sportsfish - photo © Arvor Australia

Safety

Reel in fish after fish, held securely on deck with port and starboard toe rails on the 625 Sportsfish. Hold your ground with high freeboard, and make your way safely to the bow with the starboard walkway and roof-mounted handrails. The deck can be kept tidy and clutter-free with built-in storage compartments in the cabin, bow, and massive lockers in the floor. Whether you're seated in the cabin or you're on deck, navigate to your next hotspot with high-quality Simrad electronics.

Comfort

Spend a day on the water with all of the amenities to keep you comfortable - a refrigerator drawer for drinks and snacks, indoor and outdoor seating, and facilities for when nature calls. Relax on deck with a table that safely stows when not in use, stern seating, and a fold-down bench seat on the port side. Don't let bad weather keep you at dock, with convertible cabin seating that includes an available jump seat, or convert the cabin to a sleeper for a quick siesta or an overnighter.

Fishing

Find your fishing spots and get your lines wet sooner with available GPS NSS evo3 in the cabin, then pinpoint the school from the same Simrad electronics at the second helm on deck. Rail-mounted rod holders let you rest your arms between reeling in catches, the available Fish Pack keeps your bait fresh in an integrated baitwell as well as a wash-down raw water outlet when you're cleaning fillets. Or, keep your fish fresh until you get to dock with two massive fish lockers.

Design

Intelligently designed with the avid angler in mind. From inside the cabin, experience a full 360-degree panoramic view though large windows and full-length glass sliding doors. Built for a complete experience on the water for families, friends, and fishermen alike, you'll love its extended swim platforms, airy roof hatch, and retractable sun awning.

Arvor 625 Sportsfish - photo © Arvor Australia
Arvor 625 Sportsfish - photo © Arvor Australia

Specifications:

  • Length overall (m) - 5.90
  • Length of hull (m) - 5.65
  • Beam maximum (m) - 2.54
  • Bridge Clearance (m) - 2.36
  • Draft with maximum engine (m) - 0.49
  • Height - without canvas (m) - 2.89
  • Dry Weight with max engine (kg) - 1582
  • Maximum load w People, Gear, Engine (kg) - 720 kg
  • Fuel Capacity (L) - 160
  • Maximum power - 150 hp (112 kW)
  • Maximum number of people - 6
  • CE category - C
  • Number of Berths - 2

Download the brochure here...

