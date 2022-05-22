Boats lineup at Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show 2022

Please select your home edition
by Beneteau Asia Pacific 11 Apr 15:43 PDT 19-22 May 2022
Antares 6 © Beneteau

As one of the most exciting marine events in the southern hemisphere, Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show (SCIBS) returns from May 19th to 22nd this year on Australia's Gold Coast.

Beneteau, Lagoon Catamarans and Excess Catamarans will be presenting a fleet of 10 models for a diverse array of visitors, including monohulls (sailboats, as well as outboard and inboard motorboats) and catamarans (sail and power).

The very new Swift Trawler 41 underway - photo © Julien Gazeau
The very new Swift Trawler 41 underway - photo © Julien Gazeau

The display at the show is jointly arranged by our dealers in Australia, Flagstaff Marine, Spirit Marine and The Multihull Group, and greatly supported by Beneteau, Excess and Lagoon Asia Pacific. We warmly invite you to visit our line-up and celebrate the boating lifestyle with us in the country.

Antares 8 - photo © Beneteau Asia Pacific
Antares 8 - photo © Beneteau Asia Pacific

The full range of Antares models: Antares 6, Antares 7, Antares 8, Antares 9 and Antares 11 will be showcased at this year's SCIBS. The range of outboards is ideal day cruiser to enjoy weekend getaway on water, promising safety, performance and comfort.

As the flagship of Lagoon's power catamarans, the SEVENTY 8 will also be exhibited at SCIBS 2022. She represents a world of luxury and comfort, offering impressive space, excellent natural light and pleasure under way. For SIXTY and SEVENTY range catamarans, Lagoon offers multiple customization possibilities to cater for owners' different needs.

Lagoon Seventy 8 - photo © The Multihull Group
Lagoon Seventy 8 - photo © The Multihull Group

