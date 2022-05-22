Boats lineup at Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show 2022

Antares 6 © Beneteau Antares 6 © Beneteau

by Beneteau Asia Pacific 11 Apr 15:43 PDT

As one of the most exciting marine events in the southern hemisphere, Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show (SCIBS) returns from May 19th to 22nd this year on Australia's Gold Coast.

Beneteau, Lagoon Catamarans and Excess Catamarans will be presenting a fleet of 10 models for a diverse array of visitors, including monohulls (sailboats, as well as outboard and inboard motorboats) and catamarans (sail and power).

The display at the show is jointly arranged by our dealers in Australia, Flagstaff Marine, Spirit Marine and The Multihull Group, and greatly supported by Beneteau, Excess and Lagoon Asia Pacific. We warmly invite you to visit our line-up and celebrate the boating lifestyle with us in the country.

The full range of Antares models: Antares 6, Antares 7, Antares 8, Antares 9 and Antares 11 will be showcased at this year's SCIBS. The range of outboards is ideal day cruiser to enjoy weekend getaway on water, promising safety, performance and comfort.

As the flagship of Lagoon's power catamarans, the SEVENTY 8 will also be exhibited at SCIBS 2022. She represents a world of luxury and comfort, offering impressive space, excellent natural light and pleasure under way. For SIXTY and SEVENTY range catamarans, Lagoon offers multiple customization possibilities to cater for owners' different needs.