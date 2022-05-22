Windcraft Yachts presents a unique collection of powerboats at 2022 SCIBS

Fjord 38 Xpress © Windcraft Yachts Fjord 38 Xpress © Windcraft Yachts

by Windcraft 12 Apr 20:26 PDT

Leading importer Windcraft Yachts will showcase a strong contingent of highly regarded brands at this year’s Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show, including two exciting power models – the all new RYCK 280 outboard powered sports day boat and the sleek Fjord 38 Xpress day boat.

Headlining Windcraft’s power line-up at Sanctuary Cove will be the RYCK 280, which debuted at the Cannes Yacht Show last September and has been winning accolades from the boating press ever since for its style, sea-handling abilities, as well as spacious deck layout and generous accommodations.

The RYCK is a completely new boat from renowned designer Bill Dixon, and definitely on-trend. It features a highly practical adaptable walk-around centre-console layout combined with a generous cabin and fully enclosed head downstairs, a big advantage that means the RYCK 280 offers a true overnight or weekend getaway on the water.

Packed with German engineering and innovation, the RYCK 280 can be easily configured to a variety of uses: family entertainer, fast tender, adventure sports day boat or premium fishing platform. The RYCK range will be expanded in the future and will sit alongside the Hanse group’s other prestigious power brands Fjord and Sealine.

Fjord 38 Xpress

A stunning Fjord 38 Xpress is destined to be one of the dayboat stars at this year’s SCIBS. Fjord’s template for a fast, open plan design with a high-quality fit-out has imitators but the brand’s signature distinctive looks, combined with luxury, comfort and engineering to match have ensured it continues to set the bar in this category.

Admirers of the bold stylish Fjords, impressed by the 38 Xpress will no doubt be interested to learn Windcraft has one of the larger all new design Fjord 41 XLs on order, arriving in Australia in July 2022.

Fjord 41 XL

The 41 XL takes the existing Fjord 40 Open concept and improves upon it, not just with sterndrives in place of IPS, but with wider-set supports for a much larger T-top, and a huge choice of modular seating layouts for the cockpit. Hull #1 has parallel thwartships sofas with flipover backrests, extendable tables and a sunbed. You can also choose either three or four forward-facing seats at the helm.

Power is courtesy of Twin Volvo Penta D6-340 engines that provide 30 knots while the choice of either twin D6-380s or D6-440s deliver an estimated speed of 33 and 38 knots respectively.

The Windcraft team headed by Managing Director Anthony Bishop will be on hand at Sanctuary Cove to assist customers in finding the yacht that’s right for them and their personal boating requirements.