Please select your home edition
Edition

Windcraft Yachts presents a unique collection of powerboats at 2022 SCIBS

by Windcraft 12 Apr 20:26 PDT 19-22 May 2022
Fjord 38 Xpress © Windcraft Yachts

Leading importer Windcraft Yachts will showcase a strong contingent of highly regarded brands at this year’s Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show, including two exciting power models – the all new RYCK 280 outboard powered sports day boat and the sleek Fjord 38 Xpress day boat.

Headlining Windcraft’s power line-up at Sanctuary Cove will be the RYCK 280, which debuted at the Cannes Yacht Show last September and has been winning accolades from the boating press ever since for its style, sea-handling abilities, as well as spacious deck layout and generous accommodations.

The RYCK is a completely new boat from renowned designer Bill Dixon, and definitely on-trend. It features a highly practical adaptable walk-around centre-console layout combined with a generous cabin and fully enclosed head downstairs, a big advantage that means the RYCK 280 offers a true overnight or weekend getaway on the water.

Packed with German engineering and innovation, the RYCK 280 can be easily configured to a variety of uses: family entertainer, fast tender, adventure sports day boat or premium fishing platform. The RYCK range will be expanded in the future and will sit alongside the Hanse group’s other prestigious power brands Fjord and Sealine.

RYCK 280 - photo © Windcraft Yachts
RYCK 280 - photo © Windcraft Yachts

RYCK 280 - photo © Windcraft Yachts
RYCK 280 - photo © Windcraft Yachts

RYCK 280 - photo © Windcraft Yachts
RYCK 280 - photo © Windcraft Yachts

Fjord 38 Xpress

A stunning Fjord 38 Xpress is destined to be one of the dayboat stars at this year’s SCIBS. Fjord’s template for a fast, open plan design with a high-quality fit-out has imitators but the brand’s signature distinctive looks, combined with luxury, comfort and engineering to match have ensured it continues to set the bar in this category.

Admirers of the bold stylish Fjords, impressed by the 38 Xpress will no doubt be interested to learn Windcraft has one of the larger all new design Fjord 41 XLs on order, arriving in Australia in July 2022.

Fjord 38 Xpress - photo © Windcraft Yachts
Fjord 38 Xpress - photo © Windcraft Yachts

Fjord 38 Xpress - photo © Windcraft Yachts
Fjord 38 Xpress - photo © Windcraft Yachts

Fjord 41 XL

The 41 XL takes the existing Fjord 40 Open concept and improves upon it, not just with sterndrives in place of IPS, but with wider-set supports for a much larger T-top, and a huge choice of modular seating layouts for the cockpit. Hull #1 has parallel thwartships sofas with flipover backrests, extendable tables and a sunbed. You can also choose either three or four forward-facing seats at the helm.

Power is courtesy of Twin Volvo Penta D6-340 engines that provide 30 knots while the choice of either twin D6-380s or D6-440s deliver an estimated speed of 33 and 38 knots respectively.

The Windcraft team headed by Managing Director Anthony Bishop will be on hand at Sanctuary Cove to assist customers in finding the yacht that’s right for them and their personal boating requirements.

Related Articles

Windcraft's unique yachts at 2022 SCIBS
Windcraft Yachts will showcase a strong contingent of Hanse models at Sanctuary Cove Leading importer Windcraft Yachts will showcase a strong contingent of highly regarded models at this year's Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show. Posted today at 3:43 am Windcraft's unique collection at 2022 SCIBS
Sailing and power enthusiasts will be spoilt for choice Leading importer Windcraft Yachts will showcase a strong contingent of highly regarded brands at this year's SCIBS, including two exciting power models - the all new RYCK 280 outboard powered sports day boat and the sleek Fjord 38 Xpress day boat. Posted on 12 Apr Windcraft at Sail Port Stephens 2022
The biggest fleet so far at the Sail Port Stephens regatta Leading importer Windcraft Yachts will have a strong contingent of Hanse and Dehler yachts in the biggest fleet so far at the Sail Port Stephens regatta from 4-10 April. Posted on 29 Mar Hanse 460 is "European Yacht of the Year 2022"
Able to claim the world's most important award in the sailboat industry In the Family Cruiser category, the Hanse 460 was able to claim the world's most important award in the sailboat industry. In addition, the Hanse 460 also clearly won the readers' vote in Europe. Posted on 3 Feb Windcraft interviews John Caulfield
To find out what it's like living with his Hanse 575 Is a big boat realistic for short-handed adventures? Windcraft went sailing with John Caulfield to find out what it's like living with his Hanse 575. Posted on 25 Jan 2021 Windcraft Queensland: Gavin Ward interview
Gavin's passion for yachting makes him a perfect fit for the Windcraft team Windcraft are very pleased to be expanding their sales and service support in Queensland with the appointment of Gavin Ward to the team. Posted on 25 Jan 2021 New Windcraft vessels 2021
Sealine present two new models, the C335 and the C335v Just before the end of 2020, Sealine presented two new models, the C335 and the C335v, that combine flexibility, space and luxury in an exemplary manner. Posted on 20 Jan 2021 New Windcraft sailing vessels 2021
New monohulls from Moody, and Dehler, as well as the Privilege 580 catamaran New monohulls from Moody, and Dehler, as well as the Privilege 580 catamaran Posted on 20 Jan 2021
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2022 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy