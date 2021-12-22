Sunseeker 100 Yacht revealed

by Sunseeker International 27 Apr 01:36 PDT

The highly anticipated 100 Yacht launched into Poole Harbour, seeing daylight for the very first time. Preparing for her maiden sea trial, the 100 Yacht stands poised at the home of Sunseeker before her delivery into the Mediterranean this summer. Aggressive styling remains true to Sunseeker lineage but with a new, three-dimensional aesthetic.

Andrea Frabetti, Chief Executive Officer at Sunseeker International, commented: "We are incredibly proud to unveil the 100 Yacht here in Poole with the owner in attendance to see, for the first time, this spectacular new model. Our project team has worked incredibly hard to present the first build and prepare the vessel for initial sea trials and testing. The second hull is following in close succession and our teams are now busy building multiple 100 Yacht orders for delivery in 2022 and beyond: it's been a remarkable success. The order book is a reflection of our brand strength, the in-house creativity and the passion of all involved to deliver a spectacular new model. This is the only yacht offering seamless access between flybridge, foredeck and owners' private terrace on the sea."

The 100 Yacht will revolutionise the Sunseeker Yacht range, earmarking the start of a new era in flybridge design and functionality for the British yard. With new entertainment features at the fore, the 100 Yacht offers great versatility with a truly global appeal. The sweeping flybridge, with complete walk-around access from bow to stern, is one of the exceptional entertainment areas that defines the 100 Yacht. The vast space on the flybridge is cleverly zoned to offer seamless entertainment. The foredeck has two separate seating arrangements with cinema screen capability, while the central flybridge has L-shaped seating, a fully equipped wet bar and space aft for free-standing furniture or a spa bath.

The 22-foot beam adds significant interior volume feeling much larger than a 100-footer, matched by interior features typically found in bespoke superyachts. The full-beam master suite situated on the main deck benefits from floor to ceiling windows port and starboard as well as an exceptional glass atrium door forward, leading to an owner's private bow terrace.

Powered by MTU 12V 2000 M96X or MTU 16V 2000 M96L, the 100 Yacht reaches speeds of up to 29 knots and has a range of 1,300 nautical miles at a cruising speed of 12 knots. Reflecting its enormous strength and design capability, the yacht has been awarded CE Category A/Ocean status.

Principal Characteristics:

Length overall - 29.85 m / 97'11"

Beam - 6.90 m / 22'8"

Draft (full load) - 2.10 m / 6'10"

Displacement (half load) - 94,119 kg / 207,497 lb

Fuel capacity - 12,800 litres / 3,381 US gal.

Fresh water capacity - 1,800 litres / 476 US gal.

Accommodation - Up to 10 guests and up to 5 crew

Engine options - MTU up to 5,280 PS

Performance - Up to 29 knots

Range @ 12 knots - Up to 1,300 nautical miles