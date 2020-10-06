Soel Yachts unveils 62ft solar electric yacht

by Soel Yachts 29 Apr 08:37 PDT

The new 18.8-meter solar-powered yacht has been designed and engineered for a luxurious and environmentally conscious aquatic lifestyle.

The Dutch brand's design brief was: stellar performance, zero emissions, and supreme comfort.

The Soel Senses 62 allows you to discover the new sustainable way of yachting and reconnect with your senses.

Conscious Yachting

This state-of-the-art multihull yacht is equipped with cutting edge technologies that ensure high efficiency and ocean crossing capabilities thanks to the DC genset. All this results in more freedom for her future owners, significantly decreasing maintenance and ownership costs.

Thanks to her little to none noise distractions on board, the Soel Senses 62 provides the ideal escape for appreciating unspoiled seascapes without disturbing marine life.

Core values such as efficiency, sustainability and clean design guided the Soel Yachts design team to create a streamlined yacht that offers a future-proof yachting experience.

The exterior styling emphasizes how technologically advanced this catamaran is. Smooth curves contrasted by masculine surface details form the foundation for a refreshing exterior look.

Her interior design code consists of bright, open and clean spaces with minimalistic details.

Bright and open

Located on the main deck, the open-plan salon is the heart of the yacht, which offers panoramic views of the surroundings. It seamlessly connects to the exterior aft deck (cockpit) via a full-beam glass sliding door, creating a genuine inside-outside experience. The salon also houses the lounge and galley.

Despite its multifunctional nature, the layout of this salon ensures a natural separation between the forward-facing steering and maneuvering areas and the aft-facing lounge and dining area.

The yacht can accommodate up to nine guests in two VIP guest cabins, a spacious Owners Cabin, and a kid's cabin. Up to three crew members can be accommodated in a crew cabin with private access.

Various lounges, two dining areas, an office desk area, and an open galley with bar provide plenty of space for group and private activities.

The cockpit offers a shaded dining and lounge area complete with a barbeque setup and day head (toilet). Gentle steps to the swim platform provide easy access to the water as well as the toy locker. An optional hydraulic swim platform is offered to enhance sea access even further.

In addition to her generous aft deck the yacht presents a forward facing deck with a recessed lounge area, ideal for sunset cruises. On the sun deck a private sunbathing area is located, as well as a covered fly-bridge. Soel Yachts introduces an alternative option with an enclosed flybridge, for use as an Owner's cabin, living room or other customer specific layouts.

Keep it cool with Zero-emissions

The yacht's integrated solar roof generates 17.6 kWp of solar energy, equivalent to up to 50 kWh, allowing her owners to cruise off the grid. Soel Yachts' proprietary active cooling system for solar panels increases energy harvest by 15-20%, a unique and industry leading innovation.

The Soel Senses 62 is offered in two propulsion systems: Cruise and Power.

Cruise

2x 100 kW electric motors, 282 kWh of lithium battery capacity and a 100kW DC generator set. This enables the yacht a cruising speed of 8 knots and a top speed of 10 knots.

Power

2x 200 kW electric motors in combination with 424 kWh of lithium battery capacity and a 150kW DC generator set. This enables the yacht to reach a cruising speed of 10 knots and a top speed of 14 knots.

Both options ensure efficient long range cruising at a very good fuel economy. They feature DC fast charging capabilities as well as normal AC single and three phase shore power charging. Over the air system update capabilities ensure that the yacht's systems are well maintained and future proof. The solar electric drive train system was designed in-house in collaboration with longstanding partner Naval DC.

Founder David Czap is an expert in the field of electric system integration with a track record of more than 500.000 nm to date.

The yacht's CFD-optimized hull shape was specifically designed for efficient electric propulsion and cruising comfort. Soel Yachts prides itself with the abundant effort invested in the integration of the electric system in order to optimize speed, range and allow for ease of handling and maneuverability. The result is a vessel, which reaches the superyacht comfort norm, while keeping fuel consumption and cost of ownership at a tiny fraction compared to a traditionally powered catamaran.

The mariner's choice

Soel Yachts stands for no-nonsense and honest electric yachts with integrally matched systems and spectacular design. The team gladly discusses any client-specific requirements concerning on-board experience and systems specifications. At Soel Yachts design, naval architecture and electric propulsion exist in perfect symbiosis, equipping the team for any custom wishes.

Specifications of the Soel Senses 62: