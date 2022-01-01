Axopar Boats launches Axopar 45 XC Cross Cabin - newest and most extensive model to date

by Axopar Boats 1 May 15:00 PDT

Axopar, trend-setter in the recreational boating industry, continues its innovations and enters a new era with its latest and most extensive range to date — the Axopar 45.

The flagship range has an updated design language and fuses the strong Axopar DNA with ample space to relax and socialise. The range's first model, the Axopar 45 XC Cross Cabin, is slated to premiere Wednesday, April 27th, at Port Calanova, Mallorca.

The innovative Axopar 45 is not your typical recreational boat and is unlike anything previously launched by the company or its competitors. With a completely new multifunctional and modular concept for a boat in this size, the Axopar 45 is setting a new genre for fast commuting - in abundant comfort and style. The first 45 ft. walk-around boat, equipped with a fully enclosed cabin and outboard engines, enables owners to speed from jetty to open water in a flash.

"Over the years, we have proven that Axopar is able to disrupt the industry by building boats that stand out through their looks, handling and performance. Our designers have done it once again with the new Axopar 45 range, which will take the motor boat market by storm," said Jan-Erik Viitala, founding partner of Axopar Boats.

The new flagship series will undoubtedly attract boat enthusiasts seeking to simplify their life through "rightsizing". Predicting a shift in the future of boating where "rightsizing" will become more evident in the buying decision, the new range provides an excellent alternative to bigger and more expensive yachts as the 45 range boasts a yacht's luxuries and handling without the price tag or maintenance commitment. The best part? The boat is one of the most economical 45-footers on the market. Powered by triple Mercury V8 300 Verado engines, the Axopar 45 can cruise at speeds between 19 and 35 knots while remaining in the most cost-effective range.

From an Intelligent Steering Module that controls the bow thruster, trim tabs, and audio, to innovative Simrad navigational touchscreen displays with a custom built Axopar User Interface; the boat is fitted with impressive technological features to ensure the best-in-class manoeuvrability and handling. These integrated functions make the cockpit remarkably clean and leave the dashboard neat and clutter-free. Another significant point of distinction is the technology used to manufacture hull, deck, and stringer systems. The advanced infusion lamination method results in a lighter and more fuel-efficient boat.

Standard features on the Axopar 45 XC Cross Cabin include features such as the gullwing doors that forge a seamless connection with the outdoors and an adjustable wet bar and table in the cabin for more flexible use of space. Owners can open the dual electric sliding canvas roofs and double sliding doors to let in the sea breeze and the sun's warming rays. Alternatively, they can close the doors and roofs to relax in the shade, instantly protected from the elements.

The midship balconies are conducive for getting on and off the boat with ease, create more space, and can transform into a sociable seating area connected to the cabin. The combination of the cabin and balconies make the 45 XC one of the most multifunctional and sociable boats on the market.

Optional features do even more to create an unrivalled experience for owners seeking adventurous recreation and excellent comfort. The cabin's wet bar with fridge, sink, storage compartment and optional cooktop are conducive for lingering lunches and sunset aperitivos, while the electric foldable front windlass ensures the deck has a sleek and uncluttered look. Thanks to a panoramic window, those who opt for an aft cabin wake up to postcard views. They can also benefit from a wardrobe or an optional second toilet. Finally, the optional Gyro stabiliser will reduce the rolling motion of the boat, significantly improving comfort onboard, and the optional zero emission power bank will enable wider use of electronics.

The new range will impress the most discerning boating enthusiasts, no matter their vision for the perfect day on the water.

The Axopar 45 XC Cross Cabin with the open aft configuration can be inspected during the Axopar Customer Days from 28th April to 1st May in Port Calanova, Mallorca.