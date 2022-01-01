World premiere of the Brabus Shadow 900 Deep Blue Signature Edition in Mallorca

by Axopar Boats 29 Apr 07:00 PDT

BRABUS Marine's latest high-end day boat, the BRABUS Shadow 900 Deep Blue Signature Edition, will celebrate its exclusive world premiere on the 27th of April in Port Calanova, Mallorca.

Designed specifically for those who seek to experience the magic of confident marine high-performance, the BRABUS Shadow 900 Deep Blue Signature Edition combines BRABUS' hallmark go-anywhere power with steady, comfortable handling without compromise.

Following the success of the BRABUS Shadow 900 Black-Ops limited edition, the new and ultra-elegant Deep Blue Signature Edition turns any day on the waves into an unforgettable experience in typical BRABUS fashion. Just like the luxurious BRABUS supercars, the BRABUS Shadow 900 Deep Blue Signature Edition was developed with an extraordinary passion for detail and an unwavering desire to redefine the superlative and meet the signature One-Second-Wow-Factor that characterises all BRABUS vehicles.

"An embodiment of timeless elegance and Brabus Marine's quintessential rip-roaring power, the Deep Blue is bound to turn heads in the marina and on open water. The new edition stands out through an evocative colour scheme, inspired by the mysterious depths of the world's oceans, and an ultra-comfortable new lounge option for enlarged social space. The premium BRABUS Platinum upholstery and intense blue carbon accents complement the boat's striking deep blue hull and together create the ultimate signature look of this new edition," said Jan-Erik Viitala, Axopar and BRABUS Marine founding partner.

Carrying on the legacy of the award winning BRABUS Shadow 900 range, this exclusive Signature Edition is equipped with a selection of premium features and details, ranging from its unmistakable Deep Blue paint scheme - a result of high labor-intensive fairing, painting and polishing processes - to smart and innovative space utilisation. Customers can choose between a fully open aft option, an extensive wet bar package, a multi-storage package for the storage of adventure equipment and outdoor-lifestyle gear or the luxurious and supremely comfortable aft cabin with a 'queen size' sleeping accommodation.

For even more comfort as well as socialising space on board, the Shadow 900 Deep Blue Spyder and Sun-Top models can be opted with a new and improved lounge area package, which provides limitless opportunities for relaxing, sunbathing or spending quality time with family, friends or guests.

Included in the lounge option are sofa-style seats at the helm, with side armrests for added comfort. The backrest can be used for a forward-facing driving position or flipped around for those who want to use the sofa seat in the aft-facing position. The foredeck sunbed is significantly enlarged, and the cockpit table boasts an infill cushion that can transform it into yet another sunbed for an elevated comfort level.

The BRABUS Shadow 900 Deep Blue Signature Edition's namesake 900hp is produced courtesy of dual Mercury Marine 450R 4.6-litre V8 Four Stroke racing engines. While the BRABUS Shadow Deep Blue is capable of reaching over 60+ knots with ease, it is at the same time also one of the best choices for handling and drivability. A dashboard with fingertip controls and touchscreen technology improves handling, while the boat's Intelligent Steering Module with bow-thruster ensures optimal manoeuvrability.

A simultaneous launch that is bound to be a hot topic in Port Calanova concerns the Panerai Submersible S BRABUS Blue Shadow Edition. As the second exclusive time piece produced in collaboration between expert Italian watchmaker Panerai and BRABUS, this limited edition dive watch combines the best of both brands in its design and functionality, underlined by authentic Swiss watchmaking tradition, a signature bold design and confident dependability. Limited to only 200 units worldwide, the Panerai Submersible S BRABUS Blue Shadow Edition impresses with an array of blue and grey tones.

Supercar, boat and high-performance enthusiasts can inspect the BRABUS Shadow 900 Sun-Top Deep Blue with the new lounge option and wet bar package during the Axopar Customer Days from the 28 April to 1 May in Port Calanova, Mallorca.

Specifications

Spyder

Overall Length (incl. Engine): 11.73 m / 38ft 5in

Beam: 3.35 m / 9ft 8in

Draft to props: 0.85 m / 2ft 9in

Weight (excl. Engine): 4500 kg / 9920 lbs

Fuel Capacity: 730 litres / 192 gal

Construction: GRP

Classification: B-10 - C-12

Max. speed range: +60 knots

Outboard engines 2x 450 hp

Hull design: Twin stepped 20 degree V "Sharp entry hull"

Accommodation: /Berth* 2 persons (+ 2*)

Sun-Top

Overall Length (incl. Engine): 11.73 m / 38ft 5in

Beam: 3.35 m / 9ft 8in

Draft to props: 0,85 m / 2ft 9in

Weight (excl. Engine): 4300 kg / 9480 lbs

Fuel Capacity: 730 litres / 192 gal

Construction: GRP

Classification: B:10 - C:12

Max. speed range: +60 knots

Outboard engines: 2x 450 hp

Hull design: Twin stepped 20 degree V "Sharp entry hull"

Accommodation: /Berth* 2 persons (+ 2*)

XC Cross Cabin

Overall Length (incl. Engine): 11.73 m / 38ft 5in

Beam: 3.35 m / 9ft 8in

Draft to props: 0,85 m / 2ft 9in

Weight (excl. Engine): 4100 kg / 9039 lbs

Fuel Capacity: 730 litres / 192 gal

Construction: GRP

Classification: B:10 - C:12

Max. speed range: +60 knots

Outboard engines: 2x 450 hp

Hull design: Twin stepped 20 degree V "Sharp entry hull"

Accommodation: /Berth* 2 persons (+ 2*)

*Specifications may be changed without prior notice. Performance may vary due to equipment, weather and load conditions