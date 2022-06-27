Exclusive world premiere of BRABUS Marine's latest Agility Sportster - BRABUS Shadow 300 Edition One

Debuting on the 27th of April 2022 in Port Calanova, Mallorca, BRABUS Marine's brand new BRABUS Shadow 300 Edition One is bound to make waves.

Designed to inspire anyone, no matter the boating experience, to spend exhilarating moments out on the water, the BRABUS Shadow 300 Edition One is the right choice for discerning powerboat enthusiast worldwide.

This ultra-agile high-performer strikingly delivers BRABUS' signature One-Second-Wow-Factor through its extravagant looks and multifunctional design, combining an unparalleled driving experience, next-level agility and easy handling like no other day boat in its size and class range. The BRABUS Shadow 300 Edition One is equipped with a Mercury 300R V8 racing engine and thus offers incredible power — able to reach mesmerizing speeds of over 50 knots without compromising stability, handling or agility.

Owners will be able to enjoy maximum freedom and flexibility as the luxurious agility sportster is trailerable. Whether docked at a lake house as a secondary boat or stationed in the drive to facilitate last-minute adventures, BRABUS Shadow 300 Edition One owners are guaranteed to spend more time on the water and less time restricted by logistics.

The BRABUS Shadow 300 Edition One is the ultimate display of multifunctionality, defined at its core by cutting-edge innovation and compelling solutions that provide an unmatched utilisation of space without having to compromise any of its extra-luxurious comfort. Conceptualised for unmatched thrills and fun on the water, this high-end day boat features a range of brand new highlight elements, including a spacious multi-storage compartment for water sports gear, a swim ladder for easy access to the boat from the water, as well as a water ski pole boasting an immaculate matte black finish. The BRABUS Shadow 300 Edition One's commodious fore cabin comprises a double bed, toilet, and freshwater system. Optional fridge and sink units can be integrated under the boat's front seats. At the bow, an extra comfortable sunbed offers a perfect space to socialise with friends or relax in the sun.

From options like a multifunctional steering wheel to an electronic windlass, the boat is fitted with impressive technological advancements to improve its hallmark maneuverability and handling. Selectable dual NSX™ 12" multi-function Simrad displays deserve separate mention. The Smart Chartplotter (launched in March 2022) features powerful navigation as well as custom software, designed to make exploring the great blue even easier and more thrilling. Mood-setting features like the selectable RGB deck and underwater lights, optional high-fidelity JL audio system and wireless phone chargers set the right ambience for any day on the water.

In typical BRABUS fashion, the all-new BRABUS Shadow 300 Edition One is characterised by immaculate attention to detail. Exterior focal points include striking red quilted upholstery, BRABUS badges, a carbon dashboard panel and optional carbon backrests. BRABUS' fine leather Alcantara in the forward cabin and Sign of Excellence with BRABUS CEO Constantin Buschmann's name and signature in the helm area complete the boat's stylish interior.

Alongside the BRABUS Shadow 300 Edition One, the brand new 2022 BRABUS x JOBE watersports collection will have its official launch in Mallorca. The collection perfectly matches the boats' speed, performance, and superb aesthetics. For high-class and fully Brabusized experiences out on the water, every boat will come with a standard Jobe Watersports package.

The first boat of the BRABUS Shadow 300 range — the BRABUS Shadow 300 Cross Top Edition One — will be showcased from the 28th of April until the 1st of May during the Axopar Customer Days in Port Calanova, Mallorca. During the event, BRABUS Marine will present the audience with two different wrapping options and invite everyone on social media to vote for their favorite. The official serial production will start in summer 2022 and the winning wrap will be part of the BRABUS Shadow 300 Edition One range.

