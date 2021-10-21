Bering Yachts launches the Bering B145 explorer - M/Y Heeus

by Bering Yachts 3 May 09:57 PDT

Bering Yachts is excited to announce the launch of the B145 yacht, M/Y Heeus. Hitting the water on Thursday 28th of April at the Bering shipyard in Antalya, the 44.20-metre explorer yacht is the first hull in the B145 range of expedition vessels.

Constructed with a steel hull and aluminum superstructure, the Bering 145 explorer is a semi-custom platform designed and constructed by the team of in-house engineers and naval architects. Coming in at 44.20 metres with a volume of 499 GT, she is the ideal vessel for an autonomous long distance cruising.

Commenting on the launch of the B145 yacht in Antalya, Bering Yachts Founder Alexei Mikhailov says: "We are very proud to have this first hull in the model range to be launched on the water. This will be the beginning of a new chapter for the Bering Yachts company."

M/Y Heeus is a spacious luxury expedition yacht, ready to accommodate up to 12 guests on unforgettable journeys worldwide with the assistance of 10 crew members.

M/Y Heeus features an 6 -cabin layout on the 3 deck and flybridge with jacuzzi and bar zone.The master stateroom is located on the main deck toward the bow, with glass windows measuring more than 9.5 square meters. A huge saloon with a dining area for 12 persons and a lounge area are located on the main deck. Another dining table is on the upper deck, in the sky lounge.

Demonstrating the flexibility of a semi-custom platform, M/Y Heeus also features spacious beach club that will not leave you indifferent and garage zone behind the beach club of more than 25 square meters. The yacht has four crew cabins and captain quarter.

B145: Explorer capability

In terms of her technical details, it's clear that the B145 yacht is a vessel built to explore. Powered by twin Caterpillar C32 ACERT, "B" Rated 1200 BHP at 1800-2100 RPM (variable operating speed range type engines), M/Y Heeus has a maximum speed of 15 knots and a cruising speed of 12 knots. The superyacht features a hybrid propulsion system. The propeller is driven by electric motors charged by a bank of batteries. The banks are recharged by high-efficiency, variable speed DC generators. Docking and mooring is possible in the electric mode.

The special feature of this model is the ice belt that will let the owner explore the most distant and cold corners of our planet. B145 has an enormous fuel capacity: 95,600 l. An autonomous range in excess of 5000 nm allows her owners to reach any destinations in complete comfort and safety.