Experience exceptional performance on board the all-new Princess S72

Princess S72 © Princess Yachts Princess S72 © Princess Yachts

by Princess Yachts 4 May 07:56 PDT

The all-new Princess S72 becomes the latest addition to Princess Yachts' renowned S Class family.

Powerful MAN V12 engines provide speeds of up to 36 knots

Dynamic extended styling lines synonymous with the Princess S Class

Maximum enjoyment and flexibility on the water with electro-hydraulic bathing platform, large garage and spacious outdoor entertaining areas

Designed by the Princess Design Studio in collaboration with naval architects Olesinski and Italian design house Pininfarina, the S72's sweeping profile features sleek styling lines and beautiful full-length hull windows. Equipped with twin MAN V12 engines at 1650 or 1800 horsepower and a resin-infused deep-V hull, the S72 delivers dynamic performance and smooth handling at speeds of up to 36 knots.

Design

An illuminated Princess 'crown' logo on the transom guides guests aboard the electrohydraulic teak-laid bathing platform where twin access steps border the large aft sun pad. The cockpit features a unique sociable U-shaped seating area with modular seating, folding teak table and servery unit - the perfect place to entertain, or to sit back, relax, and enjoy the yacht's exhilarating performance.

The cockpit bar connects to the galley unit to create an almost seamless transition from outside to in, with a glass window partition which folds up from the unit below to provide servery access when entertaining.

Triple-sliding saloon doors create a harmonious connection from exterior to interior, which is accentuated with an elegant lighting design feature which flows from the outside headlining through to the main saloon.

The saloon is designed for sociable living, with a large L-shaped dining area opposite the fully equipped galley, leading to a cavernous main deck saloon with U-shaped sofa, Princess Design Studio coffee table, and an elegant sideboard unit containing a 55" UHD LED TV on rise and fall, plus companion seating with fold out table opposite the main helm.

At the helm, two bespoke Princess helm seats are positioned for optimum visibility and control beside a pantograph helmsman's door, whilst a large opening roof can reveal the main deck to the elements. Systems are accessed through an integrated Böning vessel monitoring system while, for entertainment, a Naim audio system is installed throughout the saloon, master stateroom and sportbridge.

Below deck, eight guests enjoy four beautifully appointed en-suite cabins, all bathed in natural light from elegant hull glazing, with a further twin cabin aft for occasional guests or crew. A dedicated staircase leads from the main deck to the full-beam owner's stateroom amidships, via a private lobby area in the lower companionway.

On the upper deck, the S72's sportbridge invites outdoor living with a large U-shaped dining area, wet bar with barbecue and L-shaped seating forward that transforms to a sunbed.

Forward on the main deck, the spacious foredeck boasts innovative sunbeds with integrated adjustable headrests, which can be converted to create additional aftfacing seats, whilst a locker between the sunbeds can be specified as an additional cool box.

The stern houses a generous garage with electro-hydraulic door and integrated launch system that comfortably accommodates a 3.9m tender creating the perfect base for watersports. Storage for two SEABOB's is provided in an innovative locker within the garage door, while a separate transom door gives direct access to the twin-berth crew cabin from the electro-hydraulic bathing platform.

Craftsmanship

Princess Yachts represents the epitome of British craftsmanship. The company is renowned for designing and manufacturing luxury yachts from its Plymouth headquarters for more than 50 years.

The very essence of the S Class is powerful, exhilarating and precise - yet timelessly elegant and sophisticated. The S Class blends iconic design, exceptional engineering and unrivalled craftsmanship to create an unforgettable, emotional experience.

Each element of the S72 interior is designed with meticulous attention to detail with clean lines, neutral tones, natural materials and luxurious but simple finishes in perfect harmony.