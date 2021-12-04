Please select your home edition
Edition
Sea Sure 2020 - SHOCK-WBV - LEADERBOARD

Experience exceptional performance on board the all-new Princess S72

by Princess Yachts 4 May 07:56 PDT
Princess S72 © Princess Yachts

The all-new Princess S72 becomes the latest addition to Princess Yachts' renowned S Class family.

  • Powerful MAN V12 engines provide speeds of up to 36 knots
  • Dynamic extended styling lines synonymous with the Princess S Class
  • Maximum enjoyment and flexibility on the water with electro-hydraulic bathing platform, large garage and spacious outdoor entertaining areas

Designed by the Princess Design Studio in collaboration with naval architects Olesinski and Italian design house Pininfarina, the S72's sweeping profile features sleek styling lines and beautiful full-length hull windows. Equipped with twin MAN V12 engines at 1650 or 1800 horsepower and a resin-infused deep-V hull, the S72 delivers dynamic performance and smooth handling at speeds of up to 36 knots.

Design

An illuminated Princess 'crown' logo on the transom guides guests aboard the electrohydraulic teak-laid bathing platform where twin access steps border the large aft sun pad. The cockpit features a unique sociable U-shaped seating area with modular seating, folding teak table and servery unit - the perfect place to entertain, or to sit back, relax, and enjoy the yacht's exhilarating performance.

The cockpit bar connects to the galley unit to create an almost seamless transition from outside to in, with a glass window partition which folds up from the unit below to provide servery access when entertaining.

Triple-sliding saloon doors create a harmonious connection from exterior to interior, which is accentuated with an elegant lighting design feature which flows from the outside headlining through to the main saloon.

The saloon is designed for sociable living, with a large L-shaped dining area opposite the fully equipped galley, leading to a cavernous main deck saloon with U-shaped sofa, Princess Design Studio coffee table, and an elegant sideboard unit containing a 55" UHD LED TV on rise and fall, plus companion seating with fold out table opposite the main helm.

At the helm, two bespoke Princess helm seats are positioned for optimum visibility and control beside a pantograph helmsman's door, whilst a large opening roof can reveal the main deck to the elements. Systems are accessed through an integrated Böning vessel monitoring system while, for entertainment, a Naim audio system is installed throughout the saloon, master stateroom and sportbridge.

Below deck, eight guests enjoy four beautifully appointed en-suite cabins, all bathed in natural light from elegant hull glazing, with a further twin cabin aft for occasional guests or crew. A dedicated staircase leads from the main deck to the full-beam owner's stateroom amidships, via a private lobby area in the lower companionway.

On the upper deck, the S72's sportbridge invites outdoor living with a large U-shaped dining area, wet bar with barbecue and L-shaped seating forward that transforms to a sunbed.

Forward on the main deck, the spacious foredeck boasts innovative sunbeds with integrated adjustable headrests, which can be converted to create additional aftfacing seats, whilst a locker between the sunbeds can be specified as an additional cool box.

The stern houses a generous garage with electro-hydraulic door and integrated launch system that comfortably accommodates a 3.9m tender creating the perfect base for watersports. Storage for two SEABOB's is provided in an innovative locker within the garage door, while a separate transom door gives direct access to the twin-berth crew cabin from the electro-hydraulic bathing platform.

Craftsmanship

Princess Yachts represents the epitome of British craftsmanship. The company is renowned for designing and manufacturing luxury yachts from its Plymouth headquarters for more than 50 years.

The very essence of the S Class is powerful, exhilarating and precise - yet timelessly elegant and sophisticated. The S Class blends iconic design, exceptional engineering and unrivalled craftsmanship to create an unforgettable, emotional experience.

Each element of the S72 interior is designed with meticulous attention to detail with clean lines, neutral tones, natural materials and luxurious but simple finishes in perfect harmony.

Related Articles

A truly tranquil environment - New Princess F55
The latest member of the F Class family Princess Yachts announces the latest member of the F Class family, the new Princess F55. Princess Yachts' award-winning F Class range is focused on entertaining, efficiency in space and performance. Posted on 15 Apr North American debut of the all-new Princess V50
At the 2022 Palm Beach International Boat Show Princess Yachts, the UK's leading luxury yacht manufacturer, has announced that the North American debut of the all-new Princess V50 will be featured at this year's Palm Beach International Boat Show. Posted on 20 Mar Princess Yachts set for the Miami Boat Show
Five yacht line-up including the award-winning F45 and Y72 Princess Yachts, the UK's leading luxury yacht manufacturer, will present the show premiere of the award-winning Princess Y72 at the Miami International Boat Show 2022. Posted on 15 Feb Princess Yachts introduces new Princess V50
All-new V50 Deck Saloon to debut at boot Düsseldorf The first V50 recently completed her initial sea trial in the manufacturer's home of Plymouth, where she delivered impeccable performance, with sure-footed handling and a smooth ride. Posted on 4 Dec 2021 Princess Yachts to launch new models at boot 2022
Düsseldorf show will see a six-yacht display Princess Yachts, the UK's leading luxury yacht manufacturer, will present an exceptional line-up at boot Düsseldorf, including two global launches, the Princess X80 and the all new V50 - plus two show debuts, the Princess X95 and Y72. Posted on 20 Nov 2021 North American debut of the Princess Y72 at FLIBS
The all-new Y72's design features are comparable to those of larger Y Class yachts Princess Yachts, the UK's leading luxury yacht manufacturer, has announced that the North American debut of the Princess Y72 will be featured at this year's Fort Lauderdale Boat Show. Posted on 22 Oct 2021 Princess Yachts at 2021 Cannes Yachting Festival
Global debut of the all-new Princess Y72 motor yacht at Cannes Princess Yachts, the UK's leading luxury yacht manufacturer, are delighted to confirm that eight yachts will be on display at the Cannes Yachting Festival this year Posted on 3 Sep 2021 Princess Yachts all-new Y72 Flybridge Motor Yacht
The latest addition to the sophisticated Y Class range Princess Yachts are delighted to announce the launch of the all-new Princess Y72, who becomes the latest addition to the sophisticated Y Class range, delivering a new level of design, luxury, interior ambience and space alongside stunning performance. Posted on 28 Mar 2021 Global debut of Princess X95 at the PBIBS
Models from all six of the Princess Class ranges will be represented at one American boat show. Princess Yachts, the UK's largest luxury yacht manufacturer, has announced that the highly anticipated Princess 'Superfly' X95 will make her global boat show debut at the Palm Beach International Boat Show. Posted on 9 Mar 2021 Ocean Photographer of the Year winner announced
A prestigious new awards event dedicated to ocean photography Earlier this year, Princess Yachts, the UK's largest yacht manufacturer, announced their involvement with a prestigious new awards event dedicated to ocean photography – The Ocean Photography Awards 2020. Posted on 22 Nov 2020
Marine Resources 2022 - FOOTERMarina Exchange FOOTER 1Coast Guard Foundation FOOTER 1
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2022 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy