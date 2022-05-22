Please select your home edition
Edition
Sea Sure 2020 - SHOCK-WBV - LEADERBOARD

Horizon Yacht Australia to showcase three new FDs at the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show

by Horizon Yachts 5 May 02:55 PDT 19-22 May 2022

Following a year of record sales in 2021, Horizon Yacht Australia (HYA) will have a strong presence at the upcoming Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show, May 19-22, 2022.

The uptick in sales is due in large part to the increasing popularity of the worldrenowned FD Series designs in the Australian market and the team will have three brand new FDs on display, including a Horizon FD75 Open Bridge, a Horizon FD80 Skyline and a Horizon FD90 Skyline.

Taking its place at the entrance of the series known for its unparalleled volume, innovative functionality and intelligent layout, the FD75 is a remarkable achievement in terms of design and naval architecture.

Horizon FD90 - photo © Horizon Yachts
Horizon FD90 - photo © Horizon Yachts

Innovative in both its design and its owner/operator capability, the FD75 features a raised pilothouse design with full teak walk around decks that accommodates both an open bridge and a lower helm area.

Showcasing an Open Bridge configuration, the FD75 on display features three staterooms comprised of a full-beam master stateroom forward, a full-beam VIP amidships and a convertible twin cabin to port. A spacious laundry room is situated to starboard and a beach club with a lounge area and dayhead resides aft of the engine room.

Horizon FD75 - Salon - photo © Horizon Yachts
Horizon FD75 - Salon - photo © Horizon Yachts

The Horizon FD80 Skyline is known for its contemporary style lines, versatility of space, and well planned interior and exterior entertaining areas. The smaller sister to the successful FD90 motoryacht, the Horizon FD80 maximizes interior volume with unique floor-to-ceiling glass sections that invite plenty of natural light and spectacular views into the salon, dining area, and on-deck master stateroom.

Below deck, three additional staterooms continue the feeling of spaciousness while a window in the garage extends natural light into the beach club on this level. The FD80 offers functional outdoor spaces that rival those found on 90ft-plus motor yachts. Side wingstations allow for improved visibility while docking and the boat deck aft houses a Jacuzzi tub and a Teppenyaki BBQ for the ultimate in entertainment. The Horizon FD80 Skyline is available for immediate delivery.

Horizon FD80 - Exterior - photo © Horizon Yachts
Horizon FD80 - Exterior - photo © Horizon Yachts

The most popular model in the acclaimed FD Series, the FD90 embodies the space, layout and performance that define the Fast Displacement range. The FD90 on display features a contemporary interior and is the first model to feature the JUNG automation system. Offering crew quarters for four, this four-stateroom yacht features an enclosed skylounge and private wheelhouse configuration, which is accessed via a floating staircase along a painted feature wall.

A walkaround design on the bridge deck affords ease of access between the boat deck and forward seating areas, and the fully equipped beach club offers a bar and a lounge settee that converts to a bed.

To schedule your appointment during the Sanctuary Cove Boat Show, May 19th - 22nd, 2022, please contact Horizon Yacht Australia at +61 7 5577 9009 or email .

Horizon FD90 - Beach Club - photo © Horizon Yachts
Horizon FD90 - Beach Club - photo © Horizon Yachts
Horizon FD90 - Port VIP Stateroom - photo © Horizon Yachts
Horizon FD90 - Port VIP Stateroom - photo © Horizon Yachts

Related Articles

Horizon Power Catamarans unveils new PC68 model
Offered in multiple configurations, with the option for an Open Salon Following a record-breaking year of sales, with the milestone 50th hull sold, Horizon Power Catamarans proudly announces the newest addition to its popular series of power catamarans. Posted on 25 Mar Horizon FD80 hull six launches
Built for an American owner, the new FD80 features a touch-and-go helipad Customization is a cornerstone of the Horizon Yachts philosophy, and the company proudly employs a talented engineering team to consider advanced customization requests - many of which are first-time features aboard current models. Posted on 22 Mar Horizon Yachts launches new FD90
The four-stateroom plus beach club yacht is the first to feature the JUNG automation system Horizon Yachts announces the launch of a new build Horizon FD90. This four-stateroom yacht features a contemporary interior with an on-deck master, a convertible VIP on the lower deck and a spacious beach club. Posted on 20 Jan Horizon Tri-Deck FD92 launches
Quickly becoming one of the Series' more popular designs Horizon's Fast Displacement (FD) Series has evolved exponentially since it was first unveiled to the market, with client customization requests inspiring the introduction of several new models and configurations. Posted on 16 Nov 2021 Serious boats and serious buyers at 2021 FLIBS
For Horizon Yachts, the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show was one for the record books The 62nd annual Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show (FLIBS) was a resounding success. Pent-up demand spurred in part by various aspects of the pandemic converged with abbreviated inventory to culminate in a show dominated by serious buyers. Posted on 11 Nov 2021 Introducing the new Horizon E81
The new high-volume E Series model will debut at Fort Lauderdale The first high-volume offering of the popular E Series, the new E81 model blends the sleek E Series superstructure design with a beamy hull to maximize both space and style. Posted on 14 Oct 2021 Introducing the new Horizon FD80 Skyline
The fifth hull of the FD80 model will soon be delivered to a first-time yacht owner Nestled between the owner/operator-capable FD75 and the voluminous FD90 models, the Horizon FD80 has carved its niche among active yacht owners who appreciate the model's four stateroom layout and ample deck areas for lounging and entertaining. Posted on 23 Sep 2021 Horizon Yachts to debut new E81 model at FLIBS
The new high-volume E81 will display alongside a showcase of FD and PC Series yachts High-volume design pioneers Horizon Yachts will debut a voluminous E81 model alongside two Power Catamaran (PC) models and several Fast Displacement (FD) Series yachts including a brand new FD80, an FD87 Skyline and a tri-deck FD92 at the 2021 FLIBS. Posted on 16 Sep 2021 Horizon Yachts to exhibit at Newport Boat Show
The high-volume FD87 Bella Tu will highlight the Facedock from September 16-19, 2021 Horizon Yachts will command a high-profile spot during the annual Newport International Boat Show, with the head-turning, high-volume FD87 Bella Tu on display. Posted on 18 Aug 2021 Horizon Yachts to unveil the brand new FD75
The innovative model will debut alongside a selection of FD and Power Catamaran Series yachts The highly-anticipated Palm Beach International Boat Show has been given the green light to proceed and an exciting showcase of new and inventory yachts will be available for viewing between March 25th - 28th, 2021. Posted on 10 Mar 2021
Maritimo 2022Mar - S75 FOOTERMarine Resources 2022 - FOOTERMarina Exchange FOOTER 1
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2022 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy