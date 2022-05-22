Horizon Yacht Australia to showcase three new FDs at the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show

by Horizon Yachts 5 May 02:55 PDT

Following a year of record sales in 2021, Horizon Yacht Australia (HYA) will have a strong presence at the upcoming Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show, May 19-22, 2022.

The uptick in sales is due in large part to the increasing popularity of the worldrenowned FD Series designs in the Australian market and the team will have three brand new FDs on display, including a Horizon FD75 Open Bridge, a Horizon FD80 Skyline and a Horizon FD90 Skyline.

Taking its place at the entrance of the series known for its unparalleled volume, innovative functionality and intelligent layout, the FD75 is a remarkable achievement in terms of design and naval architecture.

Innovative in both its design and its owner/operator capability, the FD75 features a raised pilothouse design with full teak walk around decks that accommodates both an open bridge and a lower helm area.

Showcasing an Open Bridge configuration, the FD75 on display features three staterooms comprised of a full-beam master stateroom forward, a full-beam VIP amidships and a convertible twin cabin to port. A spacious laundry room is situated to starboard and a beach club with a lounge area and dayhead resides aft of the engine room.

The Horizon FD80 Skyline is known for its contemporary style lines, versatility of space, and well planned interior and exterior entertaining areas. The smaller sister to the successful FD90 motoryacht, the Horizon FD80 maximizes interior volume with unique floor-to-ceiling glass sections that invite plenty of natural light and spectacular views into the salon, dining area, and on-deck master stateroom.

Below deck, three additional staterooms continue the feeling of spaciousness while a window in the garage extends natural light into the beach club on this level. The FD80 offers functional outdoor spaces that rival those found on 90ft-plus motor yachts. Side wingstations allow for improved visibility while docking and the boat deck aft houses a Jacuzzi tub and a Teppenyaki BBQ for the ultimate in entertainment. The Horizon FD80 Skyline is available for immediate delivery.

The most popular model in the acclaimed FD Series, the FD90 embodies the space, layout and performance that define the Fast Displacement range. The FD90 on display features a contemporary interior and is the first model to feature the JUNG automation system. Offering crew quarters for four, this four-stateroom yacht features an enclosed skylounge and private wheelhouse configuration, which is accessed via a floating staircase along a painted feature wall.

A walkaround design on the bridge deck affords ease of access between the boat deck and forward seating areas, and the fully equipped beach club offers a bar and a lounge settee that converts to a bed.

