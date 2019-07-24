Please select your home edition
Everything about the new Axopar 45

by eyachts 13 May 21:52 PDT

Four members of our Eyachts team travelled to Mallorca last week to see the reveal of Axopar's next BIG adventure boat, the Axopar 45.

The Axopar 45 Cross Cabin is the first to be released in this new 45 foot range and this advanced prototype has set the standard high for what is to come.

Performance

The Axopar 45 seriously blew us away with top speeds approaching 50 knots. This boat performs and reacts just like the 37, with each sharp turn you certainly feel confident at the helm. The 45 demonstrates class leading economy figures with an impressive optimal cruising speed of 32kts.

Axopar 45 - photo © eyachts
Axopar 45 - photo © eyachts
Axopar 45 - photo © eyachts
Axopar 45 - photo © eyachts

Helm

As per Axopars DNA the helm is clean and ergonomic with two Simrad 12 inch displays and two engine monitoring systems. The multifunction wheel now gives you access trim tabs, bow thruster and stereo controls all at your fingertips. The Axopar 45 features JPO joystick making docking even easier.

Axopar 45 - photo © eyachts
Axopar 45 - photo © eyachts

Cabin

The Cross Cabin is extremely versatile with a U shaped lounge and backward facing seat attached to the wetbar, this social area has seating for up to 12 guests. Both the centre table and wetbar are on runners and can be moved in order to optimise space for either seating or for cooking. The wetbar itself is set with a Kenyon electric grill, sink and options for two fridges and a bin.

Axopar 45 - photo © eyachts
Axopar 45 - photo © eyachts

The flow from outside to in comes easy to the Axopar 45 XC with two sliding doors, choose access to the helm or cockpit. The Axopar 45 range all come standard with side platforms, perfect for seating additional guests, diving or even fishing. There are now two electric sunroofs so while the captain may choose shade the guests can enjoy sunshine.

Axopar 45 - photo © eyachts
Axopar 45 - photo © eyachts

Berth

The forward cabin is astoundingly large with standing head height up to around 6ft. This multifunctional space cleverly transforms into another lounging area with comfortable seating for around six guests. The seperate head also has standing height and a shower. Despite being a "dayboat" at heart this Axopar definitely has the space, storage and comfort for longer adventures aboard.

Bow

Axopars renowned gull wings make an appearance on the Axopar 45 leading from the forward cabin to the bow area. Here you will find a thick comfortable sunlounge fit with cup holders and zipped on cushions. On the anchor locker is an additional cushion and inside is a new fold our ultra anchor. Another notable mention is the roof racks, ready for any adventure

Aft options

There are currently a number of options for the aft layout on the Axopar 45; open, multistorage and aft cabin. There is also the option to add cushions to the aft fender lockers to add additional seating.

If you are looking to take your adventure to the next level you cannot look passed the Axopar 45. If you want to find out more about the Axopar 45 range including sneak peaks at what is in store for the other models please reach out. There are limited slots and lots of orders already filled so don't hesitate to get in touch.

Axopar 45 - photo © eyachts
Axopar 45 - photo © eyachts
Axopar 45 - photo © eyachts
Axopar 45 - photo © eyachts
Axopar 45 - photo © eyachts
Axopar 45 - photo © eyachts
Axopar 45 - photo © eyachts
Axopar 45 - photo © eyachts

