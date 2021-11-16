Please select your home edition
Wallypower58 evolution in design - Video preview

by Wally Yachts 13 May 05:44 PDT
Wallypower58 evolution © Wally Yachts

The covers are finally lifted on the new wallypower58.

This groundbreaking addition to the Wallypower line marks the start of the revamping of the iconic Wally range and will have its official world debut at the 2022 Venice Boat Show (May 28th - June 5th).

The wallypower58 will be on display on a tour starting in Monaco (12th - 29th May), then Venice (May 28th - June 5th), Saint Tropez (12th - 15th June), Barcelona (17th - 19th June) and finally Ibiza (21st - 27th June).

As on the wallypower118, the wallypower58 features pure lines dominated by the double chines in the hull and the air intakes. The yacht's interior is bathed in natural light from overhead, meaning there is no need for traditional openings to port or starboard. The superstructure of the wallypower58 displays typical Wally DNA with its pillarless curved glass, broad side decks, and ample guest areas that are open to the surroundings but protected from the sun, wind and water.

Practical by nature

The cockpit set-up can be adjusted to suit a range of climates, while the adjustable aft deck sunpad offers multiple lounging options for up to four adults. Folding bulwark 'wings' increase entertaining space on the aft deck by a dramatic 25sqm, while a hydraulic aft platform provides easy access to the water as well as tender and water toy storage. Wally's customary hydraulic passerelle is included as standard.

Adapted to your life at sea

Wally has created a social lower deck design on the wallypower58 that offers flexibility for up to four overnight guests. Layouts include the full-beam 'double saloon' and the 'flexi-guest' providing an additional guest cabin. A crew berth with ensuite facilities can be specified in lieu of this cabin.

Easy handling

The Volvo IPS propulsion system features proprietary joystick manoeuvring, dynamic positioning, and Assisted Docking software, with a choice of engine power delivering a long range cruising speed of over 30 knots. Wally has chosen a triple configuration for shallow draft, while the ultra deep-V hull offers stability in even the roughest conditions.

