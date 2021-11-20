Please select your home edition
Introducing the first Capoforte SQ240i with electric propulsion

by Capoforte 17 May 01:22 PDT

After the successful debut of the SX200 at the last Cannes Yachting Festival, Capoforte is preparing for another first... in the world of electric propulsion.

The Italian brand's first fully electric model, the SQ240i, responds to the desire to keep pace with the latest new technologies and demands of the market with a new philosophy of boating, expressed in under 8 metres. 7.38 metres long and 2.46 metres wide, the new SQ240i can carry up to eight people.

Capoforte SQ240i - photo © Capoforte
Capoforte SQ240i - photo © Capoforte

A whole new hull

For this first electric model, Christian Grande has designed a hull optimised for the Molabo Iscad 50 kW inboard electric engine or the Yamaha 3.7 kW outboard motor with pod.

The wide, rounded bow permits a deck layout centering around comfort. The entire hull is made with infusion technology.

"The relaxed and convivial atmosphere on deck", explains Christian Grande, "is enhanced by an extremely versatile layout, in which a large folding table can make room for an additional cushion. In the latter configuration, the entire bow section of the boat is transformed into a full-beam sundeck for maximum comfort".

Capoforte SQ240i - photo © Capoforte
Capoforte SQ240i - photo © Capoforte

The central console makes it easy to move about safely; its design recalls an elegant high-tech item of furniture, without overdoing the dynamic look. The presence of a large central sundeck at the stern permits full enjoyment of the convenient full-width swim platform.

The spirit of the Capoforte vessels is enhanced, even on the hull, by a colour combination evoking elegance and lightness: delicate hues of white and pale grey, with the lively touch of with bright blue details. The choice of colour and use of bright, clear hues is a reference to the explosive energy of electricity, as well as suggesting profound integration with the element of water.

The Capoforte SQ240i will make its official public debut at the upcoming Boot Dusseldorf (21-29 January 2023).

Capoforte SQ240i - photo © Capoforte
Capoforte SQ240i - photo © Capoforte

