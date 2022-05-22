Flagstaff Marine power boats lineup at Sanctuary Cove Boat Show 2022

Swift Trawler 41 © Julien Gazeau Swift Trawler 41 © Julien Gazeau

by Flagstaff Marine 17 May 10:05 PDT

The Sanctuary Cove Boat Show will take place on the 19th - 22nd May 2022 in Queensland and this year.

Swift Trawler 41 Flybridge version

Swift Trawlers are the world's most successful range of powerful, responsive and safe cruisers from the world's number one boat builder - Beneteau. The trawler range offers boats from 35ft -48ft and is the perfect boat for cruising, or entertaining family and friends.

At 13.30 metres long and with a beam of 4.20 metres, the NEW Swift Trawler 41 is the perfect example of the cruiser spirit that underpins the DNA of the Swift Trawler range. This spacious and cleverly designed trawler delivers a superb on-water lifestyle with its twin engines, semi-displacement hull and a rear galley that opens onto the cockpit plus 2.5 berths and two heads below deck.

The spacious flybridge offers all-around views of the surroundings from the cleverly designed helm, lounge and relaxation spaces - making the entire onboard experience a real pleasure.

Lomac

Lomac of Milan were the pioneers in combining a CAD CAM fibreglass hull with a high-quality Hypalon tube that offers greater stability on the water. We have a strong lineup of boats for your to discover at this year's show: