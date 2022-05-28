Meet us at Beneteau Power Days 2022 in Hong Kong

Please select your home edition
26-28 May 2022

With the recent arrival of the Grand Trawler 62 in Hong Kong, first of its kind in Asia Pacific, Beneteau Asia Pacific warmly invites you to be part of Beneteau Power Days in the city from May 26th-28th, 2022.

A fleet of six Beneteau models will be on display, representing the strength and energy of our powerboat ranges. This event is organized by our dealer in Hong Kong, Simpson Marine, and is greatly supported by Beneteau Asia Pacific.

Highlights

Impressive line-up including one Asia-Pacific premiere

  • Grand Trawler 62 Asia-Pacific premiere: the highly-awaited Grand Trawler 62 is ready to meet keen boaters and marine enthusiasts in Hong Kong. Inheriting the iconic Swift Trawler range's strengths, she takes a step further by combining practicality, spaciousness, long-distance, and elegant design with a luxurious touch. The 62 offers a high autonomy at sea and a perfect option for long cruising with families and friends. She is available in two versions: three or four cabins.

  • Covering popular models of the powerboat ranges: take a close look at the line-up, the Grand Trawler 62, the Monte Carlo 52, the Gran Turismo 41, the Antares 11, the Flyer 9 and the Flyer 8 will be exhibited. Seize the opportunity to further explore Beneteau's contemporary luxury yachts, posh sports cruisers and versatile day boats, catering for various boating programs.

Key activities: new model visits and sea trials

For inquiries and RSVP your attendance, please contact Simpson Marine at . Hope to see you all at the event!

Visitor info for Beneteau Power Days 2022

  • Date: May 26-28, 2022
  • Time: 11am - 6pm
  • Venue: Club Marina Cove, Sai Kung, Hong Kong
  • Beneteau's presence: Grand Trawler 62, Monte Carlo 52, Gran Turismo 41, Antares 11, Flyer 9, Flyer 8

