Riviera hosts world premiere of brilliant new 465 SUV

by Riviera Australia 19 May 08:48 PDT 19-22 May 2022
The profile of the new Riviera 465 SUV offers a distinctive flair in the bow and striking full-length hull windows © Riviera Australia

Riviera, Australia's premium luxury motor yacht builder, has proudly held today the World Premiere of its brilliant new 465 SUV at the opening of the 2022 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show.

Riviera's design team, in collaboration with 4D Designs, has excelled with the development of this new model which joins an exceptional line-up of Riviera SUVs including the 395, 445, 505, 545, 575 and 645.

The 465 SUV offers a water-sports cockpit, covered alfresco deck that expands the saloon living space, three double staterooms, two generous bathrooms and multiple entertaining spaces in a sub-fifty-foot yacht.

Luxuriously appointed with premium fabrics, designer lounges and plush carpet underfoot in the staterooms, she features high-gloss timber cabinetry throughout.

Stepping aboard

Twin transom doors fold out parallel to the transom to allow the generous boarding platform to become part of the cockpit, creating one large water-sports or entertaining platform.

In a dual-purpose water-sports and entertainer's cockpit, a wet bar is forward on the port side, including an electric barbecue, a sink with hot and cold water and storage. A joystick control is mounted on the port side coaming. A top-loading freezer and ice-maker is in a unit to starboard.

Steps up from the cockpit lead to the alfresco deck, designed with lounges on either side. A folding timber dining table with drink holders is in front of the port lounge and an insulated icebox is underneath the seating. The starboard lounge can quickly and easily be converted to a day bed. A large awning window and central sliding glass door connect this space seamlessly with the galley in the saloon. One-way vision glass panels on either side provide valuable weather protection and privacy. The hardtop overhang includes a pair of electric sliding sunroofs. A hatch in the deck leads via a ladder to the engine room.

With the awning window and saloon door opened, the alfresco deck provides approximately one third additional living space to the saloon. Adding breezeway or clears creates a large interior space for relaxation or entertaining.

Walk-around decks on either side lead to the foredeck that welcomes with twin sun pads with adjustable headrests. Deck hatches provide light and air for the bathrooms and master stateroom below. An integrated bowsprit includes vertical anchor winch controlling a 27 kg Ultra anchor with 50 metres of 10mm chain.

A light-filled saloon

Stepping through the sliding glass door from the alfresco deck, a generous saloon provides guests with 360-degree views through wide opening side windows and a curved windscreen.

The U-shape galley, aft on the starboard side, offers the discerning chef all of the appliances needed to create and serve sumptuous meals. It includes a dual element electric cooktop, combination microwave oven that includes a grill and a generous solid surface bench-top with a stainless-steel sink and mixer tap. Opposite is a dual-door 150-litre refrigerator and 50-litre freezer. Overhead cupboards are on either side.

Forward on the port side, a large folding timber dining table is surrounded by a luxurious C-shape lounge that will seat up to six.

Guests entertainment is offered via an electric-lift 43-inch TV discreetly built into the dash forward on the port side.

The helm, immediately forward of the galley includes twin leather sports seats facing a dash equipped with a tilt-adjustable sports wheel, comprehensive engines controls including a joystick, two 12-inch Garmin Glass Cockpit multi-function displays and a C-zone digital switching control panel.

The saloon is fully air conditioned.

Welcoming accommodation

The 465 SUV includes three generous staterooms on the accommodation deck as well as a combination clothes washer and dryer cleverly placed under the stairwell and accessed from a starboard midships stateroom.

The master forward offers a queen double bed. A full-height cedar-lined hanging locker is in the aft quarter to port. Additional storage is available under the bed. Hull windows on either side welcomes natural light and the deck hatch provides both light and fresh air when at anchor or a mooring. The en suite bathroom, aft on the starboard side, includes a separate shower stall, vanity and Vacuflush toilet. Natural light is introduced from a full-length window and light and fresh air come from a deck hatch.

The two guest staterooms are amidships, each benefiting from large hull windows with opening portholes. The port side stateroom offers a queen double bed while the starboard stateroom provides twin side-by-side single beds. The second bathroom, on the port side between the master and guest staterooms, can be utilised as an en suite to the port stateroom. A door in the companionway allows access to the port bathroom for guests in the starboard cabin and for day guests.

The accommodation deck is fully air conditioned.

Engineering excellence

Power aboard the 465 SUV is provided by twin Volvo Penta D8-IPS800s deliver 441kW (600hp) each.

An 11kW generator is included to provide AC power with the option of a 13.5kW set.

The Riviera 465 SUV features a GRP hull with independent compartments throughout, foam filled where appropriate for added strength and noise dampening. A watertight collision bulkhead is forward.

The transverse fuel tank carrying up to 2,500 litres (660 US gallons) is set immediately aft of the midships staterooms and is coated in fire retardant resin.

With a capacity for six adults sleeping on board, the designers have provided a generous 500-litre water tank and 151-litre holding tank.

Siren Marine remote monitoring system is offered on all new Riviera yachts that provides peace of mind through real-time data monitoring and alerts so owners can enjoy their boating more knowing that their boat is safe and secure.

Riviera offers an industry-leading two-year express and seven-year structural limited warranties on all new models. All Volvo Penta systems are covered by a five-year limited warranty.

The Riviera 465 SUV will make her world premiere at the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show, May 19 to 22 this year. The large 12-model Riviera showcase will be located on H arm.

Riviera 465 SUV specifications:

  • Length overall (incl swim platform): 15.90 m 52 ft 2 in
  • Hull length (Lh to ISO8666): 14.30 m 46 ft 11in
  • Beam: 4.76 m / 15 ft 7 in
  • Maximum draft: 1.33 m / 4 ft 4 in
  • Dry weight: 19,340 kg / 42,637 lb
  • Fuel capacity: 2,500 l / 660 US gal
  • Water capacity: 500 l / 132 US gal
  • Holding tank capacity: 151 l / 40 US gal
  • Cockpit area: 5.67 m2 61.03 ft2
  • Alfresco deck: 5.00 m2 53.82 ft2
  • Sleeping capacity: 6 persons
  • Propulsion (Volvo Penta D8-IPS800 x 2): 441 kW 600 hp ea
  • Generator: 11 kW

