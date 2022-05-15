Asia Powerboat Championship Thailand 2022 - Overall

Please select your home edition
by Asia Powerboat Championship 23 May 23:04 PDT 11-15 May 2022

The Asia Powerboat Association restarted its international inshore circuit series in Thailand 11th-15th May 2022. The event was held on Bangsaray Beach in association with Idemitsu Thailand Powerboat and saw 7 racers from 6 nations compete to become the champion of Thailand.

The event was held on an inshore circuit just off the beautiful Bangsaray Beach in Chon Buri Thailand. Experienced APA racer Campbell Jenkins was joined by 6 other first time APA racers that ranged from a Thai powerboat champion, Somphong Sriket, to a Singaporean jet ski racer, Clement Tham, to a Malaysian rally driver and boat racer, Haniff Borhan, and Thai powerboat veteran Ae Supachai. Two newcomers to the world of racing on water also joined the series British racer Adam Rhodes and Italian Rob Greenbank raced in their first powerboat event. After getting to grips with the APAs all new 14ft T750 monohull raceboat during Thursday's practice the racers were ready for the 2 day championship to begin.

Asia Powerboat Championship Thailand 2022 - photo © Asia Powerboat Championship
Asia Powerboat Championship Thailand 2022 - photo © Asia Powerboat Championship

Day 1 saw 4 fiercely competitive races with thrilling overtakes and some exceptionally tight lines. The champion of the day was Australia's Campbell Jenkins who finished first in 3 of the 4 races. There was still much to play for as the series operates on a points system, on day 2 Somphong Sriket managed to close the gap on Campbell and the crowds were enthralled with a battle for the top spot. Despite his best efforts Somphong couldn't quite beat Campbell and after a nail-biting final Campbell took the series by 2 points, Somphong Sriket finished second and Clement Tham third.

The APA partnered with Idemitsu Powerboat Thailand to hold this event and their racers took part in a round island marathon race after the final race of the APA championship. This long course took competitors around a nearby island before returning to the beach. At approximately an hour this is much longer than a typical APA race. Our competitors were joined by those competing in the Idemitsu event.

Asia Powerboat Championship Thailand 2022 - photo © Asia Powerboat Championship
Asia Powerboat Championship Thailand 2022 - photo © Asia Powerboat Championship

The APA is currently organising two further events in 2022. One with their long-standing partners the Singapore Power Boat Association and a second with new partners in Malaysia. The APA operates an arrive and drive racing system, driver's pay their entry fee and provide their own safety equipment with their boat, fuel and engineering support being provided by the APA. Boats and propellers are drawn at the beginning of each championship event meaning there is no own boat advantage. This format has seen former world champions race against novices with only their racing skill separating them. The APA aims to provide access to powerboat racing with the lowest possible barrier to entry. It aims to not only promote the sport in Asia but bring a new generation into the powerboat racing arena. Many more pan-Asian events are planned for the 2022/23 calendar, for more information contact the APA on .

Asia Powerboat Championship Thailand 2022 - photo © Asia Powerboat Championship
Asia Powerboat Championship Thailand 2022 - photo © Asia Powerboat Championship

