126-metre motor yacht Octopus: As never seen before

by Camper & Nicholsons International 26 May 07:09 PDT

The 126-metre motor yacht Octopus is available for charter in the Caribbean this summer!

She will then travel to Antarctica in late 2022 where she will be available until the end of February 2023, before relocating to Northern Europe for the 2023 summer season.

OCTOPUS' debut to the charter market follows a recent refit and, to show you how truly unique this incredible superyacht is, we are delighted to share the brand-new video and set of photography.

The photo shoot was conducted in Panama and perfectly showcases the superlative levels of luxury and intricate design details that make Octopus so special.

This iconic yacht was built by Lürssen to a design by Espen diameterino, and is one of the largest superyachts in the world. Up until her sale in 2021, she was kept incredibly private with few images of her interior ever released to the public. After having cruised the seven seas, the fact she will now be available for exclusive charter groups to explore the wonders of Antarctica, is an incredibly exciting opportunity for any discerning luxury traveller.

Her vast interior spans seven decks and includes a library, cinema, wellness area, private observation lounge and her own mini-marina with seven tenders! Plus a science hub where oceanographic explorers have searched for lost shipwrecks and maritime artefacts.