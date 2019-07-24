Please select your home edition
Exciting models from Axopar and Brabus Marine

by eyachts 31 May 14:38 PDT
Axopar 37 Mediterrana © eyachts

Axopar 37 Mediterrana walkthrough

Axopar recently released the new Mediterrana Edition and is now available on all Axopar 37 models. This option is all about comfort and entertainment and is one we know Australians are going to love. We recently had a look at the key features of this package as well as how it looks across the 37 range.

You can now choose to upgrade your boat with comfortable and plush cushioning on the foredeck and cockpit, where the existing seating has been further extended for the ultimate sun lounging experience.

"This is the perfect package for enjoying the sunny Australian weather and something I had been hoping Axopar would add to their offerings", says Peter Hrones, Eyachts MD.

Brabus Shadow 300 Walkthrough

BRABUS Marine have just released the new BRABUS Shadow 300 which is the BRABUS Marine version of the Axopar 25.

Brabus Shadow 300 walkthrough - photo © eyachts
Brabus Shadow 300 walkthrough - photo © eyachts

This 25 footer has been specced up to the BRABUS standard with 300hp Mercury V8 reaching speeds of 45-50 kts.

Nothing is left to the imagination, the multifunctional sterring wheel and electric windless make life onboard so easy. As always it's all in the details with striking red quilted upholstery, BRABUS badges, a carbon dashboard panel and optional carbon backrests.

The aft is where the action begins, with the spacious multi-storage compartment for water sports gear, a swim ladder, as well as a water ski pole. The BRABUS Shadow 300 Edition One's commodious fore cabin comprises a double bed, toilet, and freshwater system. Optional fridge and sink units can be integrated under the boat's front seats. At the bow, an extra comfortable sunbed offers a perfect space to socialise with friends or relax in the sun.

