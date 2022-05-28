The Grand Trawler 62 has her Asia-Pacific debut in Hong Kong

by Beneteau Asia Pacific 1 Jun 13:26 PDT

The highly-anticipated Grand Trawler 62 finally hit the waters on Beneteau Power Days-Hong Kong from May 26th to 28th, marking her debut in Asia Pacific.

This event which was organised by our dealer in HK-Simpson Marine, and greatly supported by Beneteau Asia Pacific, was a huge success, attracting great attentions from both media and potential customers.

During the event, a fleet of five Beneteau powerboats were on display, including the Grand Trawler 62, the Swift Trawler 44, the Gran Turismo 41, the Antares 11 and the Flyer 9, to fully demonstrate the versatility of Beneteau's power range, from day boat to cruising yacht.

Being the largest model in the exhibition, the Grand Trawler 62 shined in her own right, specially thanks to L'OBJET, an American luxury home accessories brand. The exquisite branded decorative items, from classic dinnerware, coral centerpiece, funky chess set to bird cage candles, add a touch of glamour to the home-like boat effortlessly.

This model offers exceptional spaciousness and comfort onboard with the design of full-beam lounge area, the raised cutting-edge central helm station, the well-equipped galley, the large cockpit on the main deck, as well as the impressive 31 square meters of flybridge.

Her full displacement hull helps to optimize the passage maker's cruising range and efficiency. She is fitted with two MAN i6 730 hp engines with an cruising range of 900 nautical miles, offering a high autonomy at sea and a perfect option for long cruising with families and friends.

Shortly after this successful Asia Pacific premiere, a dedicated media cruise will be hosted this June for media friends, guests and partners to create memorable experience while cruising on the iconic Victoria Harbor of Hong Kong. Please stay tuned for our updates.

Upcoming events:

Sydney International Boat Show 2022

Dates: July 28-August 1, 2022

Venue: Sydney, New South Wales, Australia

Beneteau Cup-Hong Kong 2022

Dates: October 29-30, 2022

Venue: Hong Kong, China