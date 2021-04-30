Please select your home edition
100 Sunreef Power Eco: a green supercat

by Sunreef Yachts 4 Jun 06:10 PDT
100 Sunreef Power Eco © Sunreef Yachts

The 100 Sunreef Power Eco combines superyacht comfort with cutting edge sustainable technology for long cruises in total harmony with the oceans.

A pioneering green craft, she offers ultra-silent propulsion, unrivaled energy efficiency and eco-responsible finishing materials.

100 Sunreef Power Eco - photo © Sunreef Yachts
100 Sunreef Power Eco - photo © Sunreef Yachts

Solar power excellence

Using Sunreef Yachts' avant-gardist green tech, the 100 Sunreef Power Eco features efficient composite-integrated solar panels built into the yachts hulls, superstructure and bimini roof. The catamaran's custom-engineered battery bank powers both the propulsion and all the amenities on board.

100 Sunreef Power Eco - photo © Sunreef Yachts
100 Sunreef Power Eco - photo © Sunreef Yachts

A superyacht playground

The luxury catamaran boasts an impressive walkaround beach club providing plenty of space for watersports and access the yacht's gym and dive locker. The aft garage of the 100 Sunreef Power Eco welcomes two large personal watercrafts along with a wide choice of watertoys.

100 Sunreef Power Eco - photo © Sunreef Yachts
100 Sunreef Power Eco - photo © Sunreef Yachts

A higher level luxury

The yacht's vast flybridge includes impressive dining and lounging options as well as a drinks bar, spa pool and oversized sunbeds. For more information about the 100 Sunreef Power Eco and the shipyard's range of green motor yachts, feel free to contact the Sunreef Yachts team.

