Exclusive Scandi style debuts on Sydney Harbour

by Windcraft 7 Jun 15:05 PDT

Windcraft Yachts will present a brand-new Fjord 38xpress for a strictly limited number of VIP viewing opportunities on Sydney Harbour over the next two weeks.

Fresh from its unveiling at the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show, the striking Fjord 38xpress will be spending time on Sydney Harbour between the Middle Harbour Yacht Club, the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia (Rushcutters Bay), the Royal Motor Yacht Club (Point Piper) and the Royal Sydney Yacht Squadron (Kirribilli).

A limited number of guests will be able to book an exclusive showing of the uber-stylish Fjord 38xpress with a Windcraft sales representative who will be able to detail the boat's many enviable features including; exhilarating 40+ knot performance, smart cockpit furniture that transforms a table for eight to a sun lounge, an outdoor galley with wet bar and fridge located behind the steering console as well as an extra-large canopy that can be pulled out from the T-top to cover the entire length of the boat. Fjords are spectacular one-level designs with high-quality Scandinavian influenced interiors and are certain to impress.

Windcraft is excited to also have the RYCK 280, a completely new day boat design from the Hanse Group which manufactures the Fjord range, available for viewings and sea trials over the next two weeks. Packed with German engineering and innovation, the RYCK 280 can be easily configured to a variety of uses: family entertainer, fast tender, adventure sports day boat or premium fishing platform. Powered by a Mercury Verado 350hp outboard, the RYCK 280 cruises at 26 knots with a top speed of more than 42 knots.

To request a private viewing, please email Chris directly: or call 0426 628 803