Quicksilver range of boats launching in Australia

by Arvor Australia 7 Jun 14:22 PDT
Quicksilver 675 Cruiser © Arvor Boats

European boat manufacturer Quicksilver will launch in Australia at the 2022 Sydney International Boat Show.

The Quicksilver range will be on display with one of Australia's leading fishing and cruising boat importers, Arvor Boats Australia.

For over 25 years the Arvor brand has been synonymous with solid well-built boats, loved by Australians and perfect for the coastal waters from North Queensland to Tasmania.

With the introduction of the Quicksilver Cruiser and Sundeck ranges to the models they distribute locally, Arvor Boats Australia offer the complete boating experience. Entry level models perfect for days trips, and as the boat size increases within the range, perfect for family adventure with overnight stays.

The first Quicksilver model to arrive is the 675 Cruiser. Available to view now, this 6.75m model will be quickly followed by the flagship of the Sundeck range, the 875 Sundeck.

Quicksilver 675 Cruiser - photo © Arvor Boats
Quicksilver 675 Cruiser - photo © Arvor Boats

Quicksilver 675 Cruiser

The Quicksilver 675 Cruiser is the mid-size model of the cruiser range offering the latest Euro styling in a very affordable package.

Quicksilver 675 Cruiser - photo © Arvor Boats
Quicksilver 675 Cruiser - photo © Arvor Boats

Powered with the latest V6 - 225hp from Mercury, the 675 Cruiser will have a top speed of almost 40 knots. It combines a sleek design with a sport orientated set up and a smart use of space allowing up to seven people to cruise and indulge.

Quicksilver 875 Sundeck - photo © Arvor Boats
Quicksilver 875 Sundeck - photo © Arvor Boats

Quicksilver 875 Sundeck

The Quicksilver 875 Sundeck raises the bar for boats of its style.

Boasting the biggest sundeck in its class, and a cabin that sleeps four, you can invite twelve people for a cruise in the sun or a lounge onboard for a BBQ. Day trips or multi-day trips are all within reach on the stable and safe 875 Sundeck with power options up to 500hp.

Quicksilver 875 Sundeck - photo © Arvor Boats
Quicksilver 875 Sundeck - photo © Arvor Boats
Quicksilver 875 Sundeck - photo © Arvor Boats
Quicksilver 875 Sundeck - photo © Arvor Boats

