A new Horizon FD80 has debuted

by Horizon Yachts 10 Jun 18:55 PDT

Horizon Yacht Australia (HYAUS) showcased three new Fast Displacement (FD) Series yachts at the 2022 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show (SCIBS) in late May, among them a brand new FD80 Skyline.

Nestled between the entry-level FD75 and the larger FD90 models, the FD80 is known for its contemporary style lines, versatile use of space and well-planned interior and exterior areas. Specified for the Australian market, the latest FD80 features a four-stateroom layout and many notable contemporary interior design features.

Horizon FD80 - photo © Horizon Yachts
Horizon FD80 - photo © Horizon Yachts

The new FD80 Skyline offers all of the signature elements of this mid-size high-volume model, such as expansive floor-to-ceiling sections of glass on the main deck, spacious accommodations, a fully equipped beach club and vast deck areas. Uniquely, this is the first FD80 to offer an open galley design, which further enhances the significant feeling of spaciousness that the FD Series design affords.

Horizon FD80 - photo © Horizon Yachts
Horizon FD80 - photo © Horizon Yachts

Sliding doors from the aft deck - equipped with a dining table for eight and fold-down television - lead into the open main salon, which features a dayhead aft to port, a large L shaped sofa and seating area opposite a 55" fold-down television and entertainment center, and a convertible breakfast bar/dining table forward on the starboard side.

The interior spaces boast a contemporary yet cozy ambience, with satin water-bleached walnut and dyed Koto as the main woods with brushed dark bronze metallic inlays as accents. Horizon's in-house design center describes the design concept as "charcoal in snow", where modern, hi-tech materials - such as a backlit silver metallic wall feature - create accents reminiscent of a silver sky, clouds and snowflakes, and a floating lighting design mimics the warm glow from candles or a fireplace.

Horizon FD80 - Pilothouse - photo © Horizon Yachts
Horizon FD80 - Pilothouse - photo © Horizon Yachts

The galley is open in its design - the first aboard an FD80 - and features a large island wrapped in Les Origines de Rex white stonework, which conveys the concept of snowflakes, particularly in the salon's columns. The stone is echoed in the galley backsplash and countertops and mimicked in a feature wall painting that climbs alongside the staircase to the enclosed skylounge above. Thoughtful details such as an integrated, slide-out step stool in the galley cabinetry are featured throughout. A floor-to-ceiling cabinet to starboard offers a wine cooler on its lower half and liquor and glassware storage on its upper half.

Forward, the full-beam master stateroom is bathed in natural light from the large windows as well as a skylight above the king-sized bed. Here, the silver-white wood paired with a textured soft wallpaper creates a feeling of comfort, says the design center. Dressed in cornerstone Brazil jade walls, the master ensuite features dual integrated sinks, a shower and a toilet area separated by a frosted glass partition.

Horizon FD80 - Salon - photo © Horizon Yachts
Horizon FD80 - Salon - photo © Horizon Yachts

Three additional staterooms are situated on the lower deck, comprised of forward and port VIPs and a convertible twin to starboard. A washer/dryer unit is housed in the foyer. Quarters for four crew complete with a washer/dryer and crew mess are situated aft of the engine room and access the beach club and swim platform.

The aforementioned deck areas of the FD80 are yet another aspect of this model's key features. The foredeck area is a destination unto itself, complete with storage, awnings for shade and integrated speakers in the sunpad. On the uppermost deck, a wheelhouse with three helm chairs is enclosed, while the semi-enclosed skylounge extends aft to the boat deck for a complete al fresco entertaining experience. This area features dining and lounging, a bar with three bar stools and a teppanyaki grill, and a large Jacuzzi spa tub with a bar counter and additional bar stools. Additional space for tender storage is found furthest aft.

Horizon FD80 - Semi enclosed skylounge - photo © Horizon Yachts
Horizon FD80 - Semi enclosed skylounge - photo © Horizon Yachts

Despite less than ideal weather conditions, the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show welcomed over 44,000 visitors, with the HYAUS display bustling with guests eager to tour the FD80 and other FD Series yachts on display. For more information on the latest FD80, please contact Horizon Marketing Center at .

Horizon FD80 - Crew mess - photo © Horizon Yachts
Horizon FD80 - Crew mess - photo © Horizon Yachts
Horizon FD80 - Beach club - photo © Horizon Yachts
Horizon FD80 - Beach club - photo © Horizon Yachts

The FD80 Hull 7 basic specifications:

  • L.O.A.: 80' 7" (24.56m)
  • L.W.L.: 70' 6" (21.49m)
  • Beam: 22' 6" (6.87m)
  • Displacement (half load): 206,350lbs (93.6 tons)
  • Fuel Capacity: 2,700 US gals (10,220ltrs)
  • Fresh Water Capacity: 400 US gals (1,510ltrs)
  • Engines: Twin CAT C32A 1,800bhp
  • Generators: Twin ONAN 27kW (50Hz)

Horizon FD80 - Engine room - photo © Horizon Yachts
Horizon FD80 - Engine room - photo © Horizon Yachts
Horizon FD80 layout - photo © Horizon Yachts
Horizon FD80 layout - photo © Horizon Yachts

