Vision Marine's momentous goal: 100 mph in an electric powerboat

by Vision Marine Technologies 11 Jun 11:46 PDT
Hellkat Powerboats © Vision Marine Technologies

Summer is approaching and the boating world is gearing up for another Lake of the Ozarks Shootout in Missouri.

This year, Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR) will return with its most ambitious goal to date: achieving a speed of 100 mph. This would establish a new world speed record for an electric boat.

The Lake of the Ozarks Shootout ("The Shootout") is the largest unsanctioned charity boat race in the United States.

The Shootout is a unique annual powerboat racing event, where boaters from all around the world compete to show off their impressive new vessels, and in Vision Marine's case, our disruptive and innovative fully electric powertrain technology.

Last year's August Shootout drew approximately 100,000 attendees, many of whom were themselves boaters, attentively viewing the on-water excitement. The event was also globally video streamed online.

Vision Marine crew celebrates at the 2021 Lake of the Ozarks Shootout - photo © Vision Marine Technologies
Vision Marine crew celebrates at the 2021 Lake of the Ozarks Shootout - photo © Vision Marine Technologies

Vision Marine makes history at the 2021 shootout

At the 2021 Shootout, Vision Marine co-founder Patrick Bobby took the helm of a sleek all electric Bruce 22 boat, a 22 foot vessel designed and manufactured by Vision Marine. The Bruce was powered by Vision Marine's proprietary E-Motion™ 180E (180 hp) electric outboard motor and powertrain system.

Despite unusually warm temperatures (which tend to diminish battery efficiency), Vision Marine turned heads by attaining a speed of 49 mph, which marked the Bruce 22 as the world's fastest production electric boat. This shattered Vision Marine's own previous record of 31 mph, set at the 2019 Shootout (achieved with a third party motor).

Hellkat Powerboats - photo © Vision Marine Technologies
Hellkat Powerboats - photo © Vision Marine Technologies

Vision Marine aims for 100 mph

This August, Vision Marine returns to the Ozarks with a uniquely designed 32" Hellkat Super Sport Widebody Catamaran, a powerboat which was a special project between Vision Marine and Rey Marino, the late former owner of Hellkat Powerboats.

In honor of Marino's passing, Vision Marine stays on course to demolish its own world electric boat speed record, and once again disrupt the boating industry. The Catamaran will be equipped with a twin application of Vision Marine's groundbreaking E-Motion™ 180E powertrain system.

The E-Motion™ is, by a considerable margin, the most powerful electric outboard produced for scale thus far, as all others have been low voltage, low power, and therefore low overall performance.

As global mandates and legislations continue to propel the marine industry towards electrification, Vision Marine leads the charge in providing crucial forward thinking technology for both heavy-footed powerboat enthusiasts and the family friendly recreational boating market.

Vision Marine continues to set the precedent for the boating industry's electrification sector while exploring higher speeds, longer range, great power and torque, while also providing an eco-friendly alternative with no pollution, no emissions, and a noiseless environment.

Lake of the Ozarks Shootout 2021 - photo © Vision Marine Technologies
Lake of the Ozarks Shootout 2021 - photo © Vision Marine Technologies

