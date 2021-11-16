Cobalt introduces the new-generation R33 Outboard luxury runabout

The Cobalt R33 Outboard is the first boat to offer three Yamaha or Mercury engines generating up to 900 horsepower. © Cobalt Boats

by Cobalt Boats 17 Jun 11:24 PDT

To provide day boaters with even more comfort and room, premium luxury manufacturer Cobalt Boats has announced the introduction of the all-new R33 Outboard luxury runabout. Offering sleek lines, agile handling, superb performance and advanced appointments, the R33OB - the running mate to the new R33 Sterndrive - is another yacht-certified example of bigger being better and faster: Driven by up to three Yamaha or Mercury engines generating up to 900 horsepower.

The R33OB continues Cobalt's trend toward contemporary design, with its deeper cockpit and greater freeboard, which in turn enable a more spacious interior and larger bow and cockpit areas. Along with such standard amenities as a Garmin glass cockpit with multiple touchscreen displays, ultra-fast USB-C charging stations, 42 (!) cupholders, a wealth of storage space, and a cabin that accommodates sleeping as well as seating, the R33OB offers the option of a side-entry door to make dockside access more convenient. Unique to the R33 series is the industry's first Harman Kardon premier marine audio system with Digital Signal Processing - a Cobalt exclusive - and a Seakeeper gyroscopic stabilization system.

In addition to an array of color and audio system configurations, functional options include a choice of L-seating or a galley, a removable Ice Mule soft-sided portable cooler, a solid teak dinette table, even larger 12" Garmin display panels, stainless steel LED docking lights and RGB accent lights. Also available are a smart TV for broadband streaming; 'Fresco Chil' upholstery that reduces temperatures by up to 20 degrees F. on dark surfaces; a dash-mounted mobile phone cradle with wireless charging; an intuitive joystick docking controller; teak flooring for the cockpit, cabin, head and swim platform; and the first one-touch, all-electric planar folding tower and sunshade.

"Along with innovative technology to enhance the day boating experience in any type of water, the new R33 Outboard features advancements in design, luxury, convenience and overall performance," said Jason Turner, Cobalt's president. "We're looking forward to offering coastal and ocean boaters the chance to enjoy a smooth, stable ride and triple-engine power in a high-quality Cobalt package," he added.

Currently in production, the new R33 Outboard is available through Cobalt's World Class Dealer Network.