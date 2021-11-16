Please select your home edition
Edition

Horizon Yachts launches flagship FD110

by Horizon Yachts 22 Jun 13:41 PDT

Horizon Yachts is pleased to announce that the first tri-deck FD110 has launched and will make her U.S. debut this summer.

The new FD110 is the largest build to date from the Cor D. Rover-designed Fast Displacement (FD) Series that has become renowned for its pioneering high-volume interior and unrivalled stability and performance.

FD110 Hull 4 - photo © Horizon Yachts
FD110 Hull 4 - photo © Horizon Yachts

The Series' characteristic full-height windows running from bow to stern punctuate the exterior styling of the tri-deck yacht, whose striking presence is further amplified by its elongated exterior deck areas.

Guests of the yacht are welcomed via Besenzoni passerelle to the aft deck that spans the yacht's 24' 6" beam and conveys a presence indicative of a much larger build. A spacious seating area here with both fixed and loose furniture is served by a full bar with two bar stools to starboard. A Hi/Lo extendable table allows for the space to convert into a dining area protected with a sun shade aft.

FD110 Hull 4 - Pilot House - photo © Horizon Yachts
FD110 Hull 4 - Pilot House - photo © Horizon Yachts

Entertainment and relaxation are the emphasis of the FD110's design, and through the fully opening salon doors, the main salon provides a voluminous oasis where a large L-shaped seating area invite conversation and enjoyment of the views through the large windows. A conveniently situated dayhead services both the interior and exterior on this deck, and a convertible dining table serves a multifunctional role as both a breakfast bar and a formal interior dining table.

Sliding glass doors provide an al fresco feel to the dining area, and sculptural overhead lighting by Italian firm Slamp punctuates the rich, sophisticated interior décor highlighted by washed wenge wood with dark oak and walnut accents. Forward, a fully-equipped professional galley gleaming with beautiful Cambria stone can be open or completely closed off from the guest areas for privacy.

FD110 Hull 4 - Bridge deck - photo © Horizon Yachts
FD110 Hull 4 - Bridge deck - photo © Horizon Yachts

Drawing its inspiration for the luxurious interior from trending residential design, the style throughout emphasizes natural finishes, subtle coloring and clean, modern elements. Stained walnut mimics the coziness of aged wood, while muted lacquer in French grey lightens up the tone overall. Polished chrome accents and splashes of lively colors round out a design that is both warm and elegant.

One of the signature design features of the FD Series is the on-deck master stateroom, and that aboard the new FD110 does not disappoint. Expansive views from the large windows to port and starboard surround the king-sized bed, and a spacious his-and-hers ensuite with a grand shower is positioned forward. Wrapped in the classic natural styling and sophisticated décor, the master is a splendid retreat in which one can relax and unwind after an active day.

FD110 Hull 4 - Uppermost deck - photo © Horizon Yachts
FD110 Hull 4 - Uppermost deck - photo © Horizon Yachts

On the lower deck, four further ensuite staterooms comprise two mirrored VIPs amidships, a convertible twin to port and a third VIP in the bow. A spacious dedicated laundry room conveniently serves this area. Aft, the air-conditioned engine room houses the yacht's machinery and twin CAT C32A 1,900bhp engines. This yacht is equipped with twin Onan 55kW gensets and a SeaXchange & Spot Zero 1,800gpd/2000Z combo unit watermaker is among its many high-end systems. Zero speed stabilizers, Humphree interceptors and 65hp bow and stern thrusters augment the superior performance provided by the yacht's High-Performance Piercing Bow and hull design.

Crew quarters for up to six are situated furthest aft and include a double Captain's cabin and crew mess. A large storage locker features a hydraulic door that accesses the yacht's full-beam Hi/Lo swim platform. An internal stairway conveniently links the crew area with the aft deck above.

Thoughtfully designed for entertainment and relaxation, the FD110 offers enviable areas for both on the bridge and upper decks. The enclosed skylounge offers plentiful seating as well as a wet bar with a wine cooler and a dayhead aft. Equipped with custom Garmin navigation equipment and twin helm chairs, the forward wheelhouse features a Hi/Lo window and door, allowing the space to be open to or closed off from the skylounge as desired. Twin wingstations assist in docking and the yacht's walkaround side decks lead to the forward entertainment area and boat deck aft.

FD110 Hull 4 - Fwd. VIP Stateroom - photo © Horizon Yachts
FD110 Hull 4 - Fwd. VIP Stateroom - photo © Horizon Yachts

Horizon's capability to maximize the foredeck areas of its yachts is another distinguishing feature of the FD Series, and aboard the new FD110, the foredeck is fitted out with a spacious sunpad, seating and dinettes and a large Jacuzzi tub. Plentiful storage, a refrigerator and icemaker set up and removeable sunshades make this a compelling exterior lounge area.

On the boat deck, an L-shaped lounger converts to a full sunpad protected by a sun awning. The area is equipped with a full BBQ and space for storage of a 17' tender is furthest aft.

This is the first tri-deck FD110 and the uppermost deck provides yet another exceptional exterior area fitted with multiple sunpads, seating and a wetbar for al fresco relaxation amidst the panoramic views. The area is also equipped for plug-in remote control maneuvering and docking.

Offering the full package of space, style and sophistication, the new FD110 is on schedule to make her U.S. debut in the Summer of 2022.

Virtual tour here

The FD110 Hull 4 specifications:

  • L.O.A.: 109' 6" (33.38m)
  • L.W.L.: 94' 6" (28.82m)
  • Beam: 24' 6" (7.47m)
  • Displacement: (half load) 349,210lbs (158.4 tons)
  • Fuel Capacity: 5,430 US gals (20,550ltrs)
  • Fresh Water Capacity: 800 US gals (3,030ltrs)
  • Engines: Twin CAT C32A 1,900bhp
  • Generators: Twin ONAN 55kW (60Hz)

FD110 Hull 4 - Stbd. VIP Stateroom - photo © Horizon Yachts
FD110 Hull 4 - Stbd. VIP Stateroom - photo © Horizon Yachts
FD110 Hull 4 layout - photo © Horizon Yachts
FD110 Hull 4 layout - photo © Horizon Yachts

Related Articles

Horizon Power Catamarans unveils new PC68 model
Offered in multiple configurations, with the option for an Open Salon Following a record-breaking year of sales, with the milestone 50th hull sold, Horizon Power Catamarans proudly announces the newest addition to its popular series of power catamarans. Posted on 25 Mar Horizon FD80 hull six launches
Built for an American owner, the new FD80 features a touch-and-go helipad Customization is a cornerstone of the Horizon Yachts philosophy, and the company proudly employs a talented engineering team to consider advanced customization requests - many of which are first-time features aboard current models. Posted on 22 Mar Horizon Yachts launches new FD90
The four-stateroom plus beach club yacht is the first to feature the JUNG automation system Horizon Yachts announces the launch of a new build Horizon FD90. This four-stateroom yacht features a contemporary interior with an on-deck master, a convertible VIP on the lower deck and a spacious beach club. Posted on 20 Jan Horizon Tri-Deck FD92 launches
Quickly becoming one of the Series' more popular designs Horizon's Fast Displacement (FD) Series has evolved exponentially since it was first unveiled to the market, with client customization requests inspiring the introduction of several new models and configurations. Posted on 16 Nov 2021 Serious boats and serious buyers at 2021 FLIBS
For Horizon Yachts, the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show was one for the record books The 62nd annual Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show (FLIBS) was a resounding success. Pent-up demand spurred in part by various aspects of the pandemic converged with abbreviated inventory to culminate in a show dominated by serious buyers. Posted on 11 Nov 2021 Introducing the new Horizon E81
The new high-volume E Series model will debut at Fort Lauderdale The first high-volume offering of the popular E Series, the new E81 model blends the sleek E Series superstructure design with a beamy hull to maximize both space and style. Posted on 14 Oct 2021 Introducing the new Horizon FD80 Skyline
The fifth hull of the FD80 model will soon be delivered to a first-time yacht owner Nestled between the owner/operator-capable FD75 and the voluminous FD90 models, the Horizon FD80 has carved its niche among active yacht owners who appreciate the model's four stateroom layout and ample deck areas for lounging and entertaining. Posted on 23 Sep 2021 Horizon Yachts to debut new E81 model at FLIBS
The new high-volume E81 will display alongside a showcase of FD and PC Series yachts High-volume design pioneers Horizon Yachts will debut a voluminous E81 model alongside two Power Catamaran (PC) models and several Fast Displacement (FD) Series yachts including a brand new FD80, an FD87 Skyline and a tri-deck FD92 at the 2021 FLIBS. Posted on 16 Sep 2021 Horizon Yachts to exhibit at Newport Boat Show
The high-volume FD87 Bella Tu will highlight the Facedock from September 16-19, 2021 Horizon Yachts will command a high-profile spot during the annual Newport International Boat Show, with the head-turning, high-volume FD87 Bella Tu on display. Posted on 18 Aug 2021 Horizon Yachts to unveil the brand new FD75
The innovative model will debut alongside a selection of FD and Power Catamaran Series yachts The highly-anticipated Palm Beach International Boat Show has been given the green light to proceed and an exciting showcase of new and inventory yachts will be available for viewing between March 25th - 28th, 2021. Posted on 10 Mar 2021
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2022 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy