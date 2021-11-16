Horizon Yachts launches flagship FD110

by Horizon Yachts 22 Jun 13:41 PDT

Horizon Yachts is pleased to announce that the first tri-deck FD110 has launched and will make her U.S. debut this summer.

The new FD110 is the largest build to date from the Cor D. Rover-designed Fast Displacement (FD) Series that has become renowned for its pioneering high-volume interior and unrivalled stability and performance.

The Series' characteristic full-height windows running from bow to stern punctuate the exterior styling of the tri-deck yacht, whose striking presence is further amplified by its elongated exterior deck areas.

Guests of the yacht are welcomed via Besenzoni passerelle to the aft deck that spans the yacht's 24' 6" beam and conveys a presence indicative of a much larger build. A spacious seating area here with both fixed and loose furniture is served by a full bar with two bar stools to starboard. A Hi/Lo extendable table allows for the space to convert into a dining area protected with a sun shade aft.

Entertainment and relaxation are the emphasis of the FD110's design, and through the fully opening salon doors, the main salon provides a voluminous oasis where a large L-shaped seating area invite conversation and enjoyment of the views through the large windows. A conveniently situated dayhead services both the interior and exterior on this deck, and a convertible dining table serves a multifunctional role as both a breakfast bar and a formal interior dining table.

Sliding glass doors provide an al fresco feel to the dining area, and sculptural overhead lighting by Italian firm Slamp punctuates the rich, sophisticated interior décor highlighted by washed wenge wood with dark oak and walnut accents. Forward, a fully-equipped professional galley gleaming with beautiful Cambria stone can be open or completely closed off from the guest areas for privacy.

Drawing its inspiration for the luxurious interior from trending residential design, the style throughout emphasizes natural finishes, subtle coloring and clean, modern elements. Stained walnut mimics the coziness of aged wood, while muted lacquer in French grey lightens up the tone overall. Polished chrome accents and splashes of lively colors round out a design that is both warm and elegant.

One of the signature design features of the FD Series is the on-deck master stateroom, and that aboard the new FD110 does not disappoint. Expansive views from the large windows to port and starboard surround the king-sized bed, and a spacious his-and-hers ensuite with a grand shower is positioned forward. Wrapped in the classic natural styling and sophisticated décor, the master is a splendid retreat in which one can relax and unwind after an active day.

On the lower deck, four further ensuite staterooms comprise two mirrored VIPs amidships, a convertible twin to port and a third VIP in the bow. A spacious dedicated laundry room conveniently serves this area. Aft, the air-conditioned engine room houses the yacht's machinery and twin CAT C32A 1,900bhp engines. This yacht is equipped with twin Onan 55kW gensets and a SeaXchange & Spot Zero 1,800gpd/2000Z combo unit watermaker is among its many high-end systems. Zero speed stabilizers, Humphree interceptors and 65hp bow and stern thrusters augment the superior performance provided by the yacht's High-Performance Piercing Bow and hull design.

Crew quarters for up to six are situated furthest aft and include a double Captain's cabin and crew mess. A large storage locker features a hydraulic door that accesses the yacht's full-beam Hi/Lo swim platform. An internal stairway conveniently links the crew area with the aft deck above.

Thoughtfully designed for entertainment and relaxation, the FD110 offers enviable areas for both on the bridge and upper decks. The enclosed skylounge offers plentiful seating as well as a wet bar with a wine cooler and a dayhead aft. Equipped with custom Garmin navigation equipment and twin helm chairs, the forward wheelhouse features a Hi/Lo window and door, allowing the space to be open to or closed off from the skylounge as desired. Twin wingstations assist in docking and the yacht's walkaround side decks lead to the forward entertainment area and boat deck aft.

Horizon's capability to maximize the foredeck areas of its yachts is another distinguishing feature of the FD Series, and aboard the new FD110, the foredeck is fitted out with a spacious sunpad, seating and dinettes and a large Jacuzzi tub. Plentiful storage, a refrigerator and icemaker set up and removeable sunshades make this a compelling exterior lounge area.

On the boat deck, an L-shaped lounger converts to a full sunpad protected by a sun awning. The area is equipped with a full BBQ and space for storage of a 17' tender is furthest aft.

This is the first tri-deck FD110 and the uppermost deck provides yet another exceptional exterior area fitted with multiple sunpads, seating and a wetbar for al fresco relaxation amidst the panoramic views. The area is also equipped for plug-in remote control maneuvering and docking.

Offering the full package of space, style and sophistication, the new FD110 is on schedule to make her U.S. debut in the Summer of 2022.

Virtual tour here

The FD110 Hull 4 specifications: