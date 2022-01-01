Please select your home edition
Edition
Marine Resources 2022 - LEADERBOARD

Prestigious design studio State of Craft unveil their vision for the future of Explorer Yachts

by State of Craft 28 Jun 01:27 PDT

The MAKO concept sets out a bold vision for the future of large Explorer Yachts. Carefully considered, generous interiors grace this 120m world cruising vessel with exceptional range, integrated air mobility concept, and polar exploration capability.

The design serves as a platform for customisation, and lends itself to be adapted to the needs of a commercial expedition vessel, or the requirements of a private Explorer Yacht.

Inspired by the elegance and performance of the Mako shark, and the silver, fluid shapes of waves, State of Craft has applied its trademark refined sophistication in the design to result in a comfortable home, entertainment space and adventure platform with a zero carbon footprint.

MAKO - Bow view - photo © State of Craft
MAKO - Bow view - photo © State of Craft

Using a propulsion system comprised of hydrogen tanks, fuel cells and electric engines, combined with a battery storage system and solar panels, the MAKO achieves an exciting milestone in the sustainable evolution of yachts.

Seamless transitions to the exterior decks, and an exceptionally wide beach club platform allows for sports and activities. The aft garage door lifts to allow for tender boats to enter the hull and moor internally with ease. Floating above the top deck is the Pavilion. Sheltered by sliding, perforated screens, this versatile room can be used as a night sky observatory, panoramic lounge, fitness studio or contemplative yoga space.

MAKO - Studio view - photo © State of Craft
MAKO - Studio view - photo © State of Craft

At the heart of the yacht is the Studio - a light-filled double height space with uninterrupted views. This generous and comfortable space offers a sense of scale, orientation, freedom and connection to the sun, sea and sky that is typically lost on large yachts. The Studio offers a canvas for comfortable and understated interiors.

Dramatically cantilevered and wrapping around the yacht's hull is the aft deck - enabling 270 degree views and creating a sense of being suspended above the water, where the large seating area is conceived as a soft "island" sunken into the teak aft deck.

MAKO - Beach Club view - photo © State of Craft
MAKO - Beach Club view - photo © State of Craft

The MAKO is an exciting new project from this leading multi-disciplinary design studio based in London. State of Craft has enjoyed success creating some of the world's most outstanding residential developments and private homes - on land and now, on water.

Related Articles

The new XO DFNDR 8 range
XO Boats presents the latest innovation in their product development The Finnish boating manufacturer XO Boats, known for its innovative design, outstanding driving qualities, and robust deep-V aluminum hull boats, launches the new XO DFNDR 8. Posted today at 8:03 am All-electric tour boat fully accessible
Elco EP-20 Electric Outboards create no combustion odors For nearly 150 years, visitors to Florida's freshwater Silver Springs have been captivated by the area's underwater beauty from within glass-bottomed boats. Florida State Parks' newest vessel in its fleet is its first handicap-accessible boat. Posted today at 12:09 am The new AMC 30 by Zurn Yacht Design
Purpose built for the Appalachian Mountain Club The AMC 30 is a new launch design that will be purpose built for the Appalachian Mountain Club to ferry members and guests to the Three Mile Island camp on Lake Winnepesaukee in New Hampshire. Posted on 27 Jun Beautiful in Bronze
Bespoke Sunseeker 65 Sport Yacht arrives in California Sun Country Yachts, Sunseeker's Southern California based dealer, has taken delivery of a Sunseeker 65 Sport Yacht in a highly bespoke bronze. Posted on 25 Jun Galeon Owners Rendezvous 2022
With new and seasoned owners in attendance, the event kept all busy With new and seasoned owners in attendance, the event kept all busy, from a kick-off cocktail celebration against the backdrop of the beautiful Great Hall of Water aquarium at Atlantis to a christening parade, cocktail competition. Posted on 25 Jun Reignite your passion
With the latest careers in the marine industry It can be easy to get stuck in the same routine day in and day out. There may be a point where you start to think, 'does this role fulfil me?'. If so, now is your time to break free from the mundane and find a job that excites you. Posted on 25 Jun 2022 Slowboat Flotilla to Alaska - Day 24
Ruth Island in Thomas Bay to Cannery Cove in Pybus Bay The flotilla left the Ruth Island anchorage in Thomas Bay fairly early this morning for our long cruise to Cannery Cove in Pybus Bay - on Admiralty Island. Posted on 24 Jun What do you get...
...when you cross The Jacksons, Milli Vanilli, and Engelbert Humperdinck? What do you get when you cross The Jacksons, Milli Vanilli, and Engelbert Humperdinck all together? Honestly, I have no idea, and it could get amazingly weird, but I do know we have the 60s, 70s, 80s, and 90s all covered in that lot. Posted on 23 Jun Rosetti Superyachts reveals new RSY 40m Explorer
The unmistakable signature of Luxury Living Group in interior design and décor The Ravenna-based shipyard Rosetti Superyachts "relaunches" with RSY 40m EXP, a Hydro Tec project which bears the unmistakable signature of Luxury Living Group in interior design and décor. Posted on 23 Jun Hands-on boating safety courses near you
Get serious about having fun Your local MarineMax has classes and resources that allow every boater - no matter what level of experience or type of boat you are on—to gain practice and confidence on the water. Posted on 23 Jun
McConaghy 2022 - MC63p & MC75 FOOTERCoast Guard Foundation FOOTER 2Marine Resources 2022 - FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2022 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy