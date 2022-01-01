Prestigious design studio State of Craft unveil their vision for the future of Explorer Yachts

by State of Craft 28 Jun 01:27 PDT

The MAKO concept sets out a bold vision for the future of large Explorer Yachts. Carefully considered, generous interiors grace this 120m world cruising vessel with exceptional range, integrated air mobility concept, and polar exploration capability.

The design serves as a platform for customisation, and lends itself to be adapted to the needs of a commercial expedition vessel, or the requirements of a private Explorer Yacht.

Inspired by the elegance and performance of the Mako shark, and the silver, fluid shapes of waves, State of Craft has applied its trademark refined sophistication in the design to result in a comfortable home, entertainment space and adventure platform with a zero carbon footprint.

Using a propulsion system comprised of hydrogen tanks, fuel cells and electric engines, combined with a battery storage system and solar panels, the MAKO achieves an exciting milestone in the sustainable evolution of yachts.

Seamless transitions to the exterior decks, and an exceptionally wide beach club platform allows for sports and activities. The aft garage door lifts to allow for tender boats to enter the hull and moor internally with ease. Floating above the top deck is the Pavilion. Sheltered by sliding, perforated screens, this versatile room can be used as a night sky observatory, panoramic lounge, fitness studio or contemplative yoga space.

At the heart of the yacht is the Studio - a light-filled double height space with uninterrupted views. This generous and comfortable space offers a sense of scale, orientation, freedom and connection to the sun, sea and sky that is typically lost on large yachts. The Studio offers a canvas for comfortable and understated interiors.

Dramatically cantilevered and wrapping around the yacht's hull is the aft deck - enabling 270 degree views and creating a sense of being suspended above the water, where the large seating area is conceived as a soft "island" sunken into the teak aft deck.

The MAKO is an exciting new project from this leading multi-disciplinary design studio based in London. State of Craft has enjoyed success creating some of the world's most outstanding residential developments and private homes - on land and now, on water.