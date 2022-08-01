Explore, connect and learn something new at the 2022 Sydney International Boat Show

by Sydney International Boat Show 27 Jun 23:09 PDT

Find everything you need to enjoy a lifestyle on, in and near the water when the Sydney International Boat Show returns from 28 July to 1 August 2022 at the International Convention Centre (ICC) Sydney and Cockle Bay within the iconic Darling Harbour.

From paddleboards to powerboats, kayaks to catamarans, snorkelling to sailboats, there is something for everyone to enjoy at the 53rd Sydney International Boat Show.

The must-attend marine extravaganza is Australia's largest recreational boating lifestyle event with hundreds of exhibitors set to attract more than 60,000 visitors.

Exhibiting at the Sydney International Boat Show for more than 20 years, Hobie returns to display the latest in sail and paddle sports for fun on the water.

"Australian's love for the water comes in many formats, from kayaks, fishing, sailing and stand-up paddleboards and pedalboards," Hobie Managing Director Chris Purnell said.

"We look forward to bringing some of our most popular products on the market right now to the show, including our new Mirage Lynx and iTrek inflatable series, plus the game-changing new Pro Angler 360 pedal fishing kayaks."

"Alongside viewing the products, visitors will have the opportunity to try before they buy with demonstrations at the event deck and on-water trials in the pool."

ILIAD Catamarans will stage the global launch of the brand-new ILIAD 62 Power Catamaran at this year's Sydney International Boat Show, alongside the popular ILIAD 50.

"The ILIAD 62 is the ultimate offshore semi-custom motor yacht with a range of more than 2500nm at eight knots, with excellent offshore capabilities rarely seen in a boat of this size," Marcus Overman, Sales and Business Development Manager at ILIAD Catamarans, said.

"Our vessels appeal to a broad market of boaters, from the experienced to novices and we're excited to engage with a cross-section of potential buyers at this year's event."

Leading Australian multihull yacht brokerage, Multihull Central, has confirmed the Australian debut of the new Corsair 880 at the Sydney International Boat Show, which offers a new way for performance sailors to also enjoy longer distance cruising.

Those looking to rev up their on-water experience can swing by the Kawasaki stand to check out its latest range of Jet Skis. Providing fun for the whole family, personal watercraft have many applications, from exploring to racing, fishing to towing and are easy to store and maintain.

For the boaties wanting to fish, sail and explore the great outdoors, the team at Boating and RV will help replenish stocks of quality boat supplies and accessories.

Australian dealer Collins Marine will showcase eight boats on-water at the Sydney International Boat Show, including the Australian launches of the Quicksilver 675C and 875 Sundeck.

Blakes Marine and Hunts Marine, retailers of some of Australia's leading boat brands including Quintrex, Cruise Craft, Stacer and Bar Crusher, will be on hand to help broker a deal on new and used boats and trailers and answer burning questions about boat ownership.

For those still not sure about buying their own craft, Book My Boat is a must-visit at this year's Show. With affordability and accessibility at the forefront of its operations, boat hire marketplace Book My Boat educates potential boat owners on how to generate an income from their boat, similar to users of Camplify, Car Next Door and Airbnb.

"Starting with entry-level vessels that don't require a boat licence through to specialist boats for fishing and day cruising, our goal is to make owning a boat more achievable for all Australians," Managing Director Matthew Lloyd said.

Wakeboarders, wave-catchers and water-skiers shouldn't pass up the chance to visit MasterCraft, an innovator, designer and manufacturer of premium wakesurfing, wakeboard and ski boats.

"We will have a great selection of boats from all the series MasterCraft has to offer, from our top selling NXT22 & NXT24, to the new XT23 and XT24, plus our top ranging X series," Business Development Manager Asia Pacific Region Steve Gescke said.

"The Sydney International Boat Show is a highlight of the Australian boat show circuit and we are very excited to be back in 2022 for our 17th year."

The Sydney International Boat Show is presented by the Boating Industry Association (BIA) and Mulpha Events.

"Anyone can enjoy a boating lifestyle and the Sydney International Boat Show presents exhibits to suit all budgets and levels of experience, from getting your boat licence, to hiring a boat, to buying your dream boat," BIA President Andrew Fielding said.

"Numerous studies have proved that being in, on or near the water can have a positive effect on people, increasing our health and well-being.

"The Sydney International Boat Show has everything you need to enjoy the water, make the most of the boating lifestyle and perhaps even start a new tradition with family and friends."

The five-day event has something to offer the whole family.

The 5000sqm Event Deck has a purpose-built 35-metre pool for on-water demonstrations of marine products where visitors can see and trial kayaks, stand-up paddleboards and pedalboards and kids can enjoy free bumper boat rides and participate in a treasure hunt.

The open-air Event Deck is also home to the Rooftop Bar, the ideal place to relax and gather with family and friends while enjoying a spectacular view across the city.

The Main Stage will feature fishing demonstrations with Brett Thomson at the Yamaha Fishing Tank and cooking tips with Channel 7's boating, fishing and weather expert, Paul Burt.

There is also a packed program of boating, fishing and marine education sessions with some of the country's leading experts including Andrew 'ET' Ettingshausen, Tim Simpson, Justin Duggan, Greg Reid, Peter 'PJ' Johnson and Rhys Creed.

Australian sailing standout, Lisa Blair, will present her positive, empowering story of the highs and lows of sailing solo around Australia and her latest voyage and record attempt.

A new level of corporate hospitality and visitor experience is also available, as the brand-new VIP precinct The Harbour Lounge takes over the 60m superyacht The Jackson, moored in the iconic Darling Harbour.

Offering guests a private haven and a taste of the superyacht life, The Harbour Lounge is ideal for entertaining clients or enjoying an unforgettable experience with friends.

The 53rd Sydney International Boat Show is on from 28 July - 1 August 2022, at the ICC Sydney & Cockle Bay, proudly supported by Partner in Safety - Transport for NSW. Tickets and VIP experiences are on sale now via sydneyboatshow.com.au.