Boat propeller basics

Boat propeller basics © Grady-White

by Grady-White 29 Jun 07:57 PDT

Every Grady-White boat's engine package is customized for maximum performance. In partnership with Yamaha, the Grady-White engineering team works to pair the best engine(s) and prop(s) with the respective boat.

In this informative video, Eric Sorensen gives insight on propeller size, performance, and functionality.