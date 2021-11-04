Short Marine - Powering on at Runaway Bay

For the best in service, come and meet the entire team at Runaway Bay. © Short Marine

by Short Marine 28 Jun 17:50 PDT

Inside six months since partnering with the famous local Gold Coast operation, Game and Leisure Boats, Short Marine is already achieving the same standard as their Mosman headquarters.

Quite possibly, this was recently ratified by Yamaha formally appointing Short Marine as the South East Queensland dealer, which sits alongside their Premium Dealer status on Sydney Harbour.

“We have even more capability and space here on the Gold Coast now than we do at the Spit in Mosman”, said Director, Ryan Short. “This was always about bringing the same approach with our premium service offering to this very important market. South East Queensland is seeing that they can have the level they demand and require from sales to repairs, and upgrades to assistance.”

“Both our presence and footprint at Runaway Bay has grown significantly in this brief and busy period. We took on additional premises next door with workshop and hardstand, and a 50-foot shed for glass repairs, painting and detailing, as well as antifouling.”

“Our experienced team of in-house mechanics/technicians and electricians are busy with all of that, plus the commissioning of new boats. Given all that we can do from our one location at Runaway Bay, I am not surprised we are also working on a number of large insurance jobs at this time”, commented Short.

Having the very best, to give the absolute best

Norm Cowan is the Service Manager at Runaway Bay, and he definitely epitomises the Short Marine mantra of both offering and being the very best there is. A lifetime participant in the industry, as in 36 years, Cowan is like many who had the salt water run in their veins early. “My parents were founding members of the Portarlington Sailing Club on the South-western side of Melbourne’s Port Phillip. Every bit of spare time has been spent on the water from when I was a baby until now.”

“I sailed a great number of dinghies and trailerable yachts up until my teens, and was also very active with fishing and water skiing. I also raced in a couple of the Melbourne to Hobart (Westcoaster) races, too.”

“I have over 20 years of Yamaha Marine experience, firstly being an employee/service technician at Geelong Boating Centre, and later on as the owner and service manager. During this time we were responsible for large commercial fleets of Yamaha powered vessels. These included Victoria Police, the Department of Primary Industries, Coast Guard, Metropolitan Fire Brigade, SES, large fishing fleets, and may others. I ran my own Yamaha powered, triple rig whale watching boat out of the Gold Coast for five Years, and hold Master 4 Certification”, said Cowan in closing.

Chris Jones is a long-standing member of the team, and as General Manger, he’s charged with ensuring that the customers boating experience is the most pleasurable it can be. One of the new members is Premium Client Manager, Dan Rutyna, who will be focused on exceptional customer service throughout across the spectrum of the nautical journey.

Lauren Rutter on the Gold Coast, and Hannah Mason in Sydney will be ensuring all the communications are best of breed as well, and focussed on getting timely material for the seasons out to you, so you can have the right gear on board, a fully serviced vessel that’s all set to go, and any other special activities that come to pass.

Looking sharp is all part of it too.

New signage and exterior fit out of the building and office compliments works carried out on the office interior. Of course some have to get their hands dirty in the process, and Cowan leads a team of mechanics/technicians, electricians, detailer/painter, and slipway hands, so as to ensure the delivery of the complete package is as exceptional as the very boats themselves.

Showing the signs of the groups expansion, one of the most recent developments is the acquisition of even more trailer boat storage, which is used for brokerage and consignment boats.

They have employed an experienced service manager (Norm) who has started building out an in-house service team including (but not limited to) marine mechanic/technician (focusing on Yamaha), electrician, detailer, spray painter, and slipway hands – to build out a premium service offering for our own customers as we have done in Sydney.

Short Marine is the exclusive Australian representative for Viking, Valhalla, Grady-White, and Capelli RIBs. They are also the Queensland dealers for Regal Boats, and the line of venerable Caribbean vessels. Apart from the boats themselves, Short Marine also installs and maintains a suite of exceptional engine, electronics and accessories brands such as Yamaha, Mercury, Garmin, Raymarine, Simrad, and Furuno.

Experience the very best in boating from a team that is dedicated to the delivery of premium service throughout your entire journey on and off the water. Short Marine. No matter whether it is a major overhaul, or just a quick tidy up, we can help you get the best from your boating. Phone 5577 5811, or call past 1/247 Bayview Street, Runaway Bay to receive the kind of service you deserve.